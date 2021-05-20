Kannapolis Memorial Day Ceremony back on in 2021

KANNAPOLIS — The Memorial Day Ceremony will once again be taking place this year at the Veterans Park in Kannapolis after taking a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event will be on May 31 and start at 12 p.m. Congressman of the 8th Congressional District Richard Hudson will be in attendance and speak at the event.

Due to the continuing presence of COVID-19 in the area, event organizers are asking everyone to continue practicing social distancing and wear their personal protective equipment if so desired.

This year’s event will not have a parade of Veterans, but there will be several speakers including American Legion Post 115 Commander Scott Trott and Compton President of the Ladies Auxiliary unit 115 Mrs. Lois Hall. Operation Decisive Victory will also be in attendance to answer any questions one might have concerning providing help for homeless Veterans and their families.

“We're asking all visitors to bring your own chairs,” a release from organizers reads. “Some chairs will be provided for Gold Star Families who wish to attend and special guest on stage. Junior ROTC's will be available to help those whose assistance would be needed.”