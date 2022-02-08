Keshia Sandidge explains 'yes' vote for mask optional

Cabarrus County – I voted for the mask optional plan for all Cabarrus County public schools. I want to thank the overwhelming majority of our students, parents, administrators, educators, and support staffers who sacrificed individual liberties for the betterment of our beloved community; it made a huge difference!
Across the nation we’ve seen a dramatic decrease in new COVID infections. Our infectious control professionals assess we are past the peak of this latest round of omicron infections and that the end of the current surge is near. Science clearly tells us there will be a continued drop in new cases and hospitalizations. These projections indicate a continued decline over the next few weeks is expected. The continued growth of vaccinations for our school-aged population, coupled with the natural immunity in those previously infected by COVID-19, tells us now is the time to modify our current mask mandate.
My position is centered primarily on what is in the best interest of our students, parents, educators, staff members and administrators. As of today, parents have been given the tools, resources and requisite information to make an informed decision regarding what is best for their children. Government can only do so much to protect the public. It is a fundamental right that parents have the freedom to choose. I support that right. As I’ve stated before, going to school in person is how healthy children and teens learn best. The concept of in-person learning during COVID-19 is universally supported by educational professionals across the country. My firm position is our schools must remain open for in-person learning.
In closing, we must remain vigilant and ready to respond if and when a new variant presents itself. What we do know is the next surge can be right around the corner. Again, I want to thank everyone for their continued support. More than ever, your voice and participation in supporting our schools is needed and much appreciated. I encourage all Cabarrus County citizens to do their part, as they choose, to protect our community.