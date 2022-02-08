Keshia Sandidge explains 'yes' vote for mask optional

Cabarrus County – I voted for the mask optional plan for all Cabarrus County public schools. I want to thank the overwhelming majority of our students, parents, administrators, educators, and support staffers who sacrificed individual liberties for the betterment of our beloved community; it made a huge difference!

Across the nation we’ve seen a dramatic decrease in new COVID infections. Our infectious control professionals assess we are past the peak of this latest round of omicron infections and that the end of the current surge is near. Science clearly tells us there will be a continued drop in new cases and hospitalizations. These projections indicate a continued decline over the next few weeks is expected. The continued growth of vaccinations for our school-aged population, coupled with the natural immunity in those previously infected by COVID-19, tells us now is the time to modify our current mask mandate.