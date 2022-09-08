KPD welcomes three new officers to the force

The Kannapolis Police Department welcomes three new officers, James Mead, Samantha Pettit and Jason Whitley.

Mead completed the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s BLET program. Mead is a graduate of West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in film and video studies from George Mason University. He served as an aviation electronics technician in the U.S. Navy where he received the National Defense Medal, Honor Recruit Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

He is married to Rachel, and they have three daughters, Evelyn, Madison and MacKenzie.

Pettit graduated from South Piedmont Community College’s BLET program. She graduated from Highland Academy in Portland, Tennessee. She served as a police officer with the Wingate Police Department. She worked as a medic with Beaver Lane Fire Department and as an EMT with Union County EMS before returning to a career in law enforcement with the Kannapolis Police Department.

Her mother is Patti Sullender Davis.

Whitley also graduated from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s BLET program.

Whitley is a graduate of A.L. Brown High School. He served as a staff sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and was awarded the National Defense Medal, six Over Seas Ribbons, two Good Conduct Medals, Korean Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

Whitley began his career with the Kannapolis Police Department in 2020 as a telecommunicator.

He is married to Jacqueline and they have three children, Ava, Lyla and Josiah. He is the son of Wanda Kepley and Gene Pry.