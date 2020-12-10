Kreitzer’s Critter Corral Puppy Rescue Surprised with $10,000 from the Petco Foundation Now Has the Chance to Earn $25K More with Public’s Help

About Kreitzer’s Critter Corral Puppy Rescue

We are a Christian based, 501(c)3 non-profit puppy rescue.

We believe that all animals are God’s creatures and we are put on this earth to care for them as Christ cares for us. We specialize in puppies & kittens 12 weeks and younger especially the orphaned and abandoned infant babies who need to be bottle fed; as well as pregnant dogs and dogs who have recently given birth. www.thepuppyrescue.com

Our Mission:

To provide a safe & loving environment for kittens, puppies, pregnant dogs and dogs who have recently given birth. Educate families on the importance of spaying & neutering their pets and making sure their pets are kept current on shots, heart-worm and flea prevention.

We help people to understand that pets are not disposable. They are members of the family.

