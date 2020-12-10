Kreitzer’s Critter Corral Puppy Rescue Surprised with $10,000 from the Petco Foundation Now Has the Chance to Earn $25K More with Public’s Help

Kannapolis – A local Kreitzer’s Critter Corral Puppy Rescue adopter’s story about how their pet has changed their life has earned a $10,000 Holiday Wishes grant from the Petco Foundation. Now, Kreitzer’s Critter Corral Puppy Rescue is seeking the public’s support to help earn up to an additional $25,000 this holiday season.
The Petco Foundation, in partnership with BOBS from Skechers, invited adopters to share how their pet has changed their life to give the organization they adopted from a chance to receive lifesaving grant awards. This year, Maria’s heartwarming story about how their adopted dog, Scooby, was selected as one of 50 national winners from thousands of submissions to help Kreitzer’s Critter Corral Puppy Rescue earn $10,000 from the Petco Foundation.
Kreitzer’s Critter Corral Puppy Rescue was surprised during a virtual celebration on 12/8/20. Now animal lovers can help make even more Holiday Wishes come true for Kreitzer’s Critter Corral Puppy Rescue by voting for their story in the People’s Choice competition at petcofoundation.org/vote from Dec. 1 to Dec. 16, noon CST to help them earn up to $25,000 in additional lifesaving funds.
“We encourage our community of animal lovers to vote for our story! If 2020 has shown us anything it’s that pets change our lives for the better. Your vote can help us earn lifesaving funds so we can bring more pets in need together with loving families,” Lizanne Kreitzer, Co-Founder, Vice President at Kreitzer’s Critter Corral Puppy Rescue, said.
People’s Choice Competition:
The Petco Foundation People’s Choice competition invites the public to vote for their favorite adoption story and gives the top five vote recipients the chance to receive additional grant funding from $5,000 to $25,000. The deadline to vote is December 16, 2020, noon CST. Winning organizations will be announced late December. To view all 50 finalist stories and vote for a favorite, visit petcofoundation.org/vote.
Winning Story Background: Scooby, who was part of a litter seized by animal control from a bad situation, helps his new family find balance and joy in the midst of a quarantine. Scooby provides his new family lots of love, laughter and smiles. He has won over his new daddy and made him a dog lover.
Petco Foundation Holiday Wishes Campaign:
The Petco Foundation selected 50 winning Holiday Wishes stories this year and will distribute a total of $860,000 in grant awards to Kreitzer’s Critter Corral Puppy Rescues across the country. Winning Holiday Wishes story awards ranged from $5,000 to $100,000, and adopters with winning submissions received a prize pack including a Petco gift card and BOBS from Skechers shoes. Since 2013, the Petco Foundation has awarded over $5.8 million in Holiday Wishes grants to celebrate pet adoption and help hardworking Kreitzer’s Critter Corral Puppy Rescues during the holiday season and year-round. For more information about the Holiday Wishes campaign, visit petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes and join the conversation on social media using #HolidayWishes.
About Kreitzer’s Critter Corral Puppy Rescue
We are a Christian based, 501(c)3 non-profit puppy rescue.
We believe that all animals are God’s creatures and we are put on this earth to care for them as Christ cares for us. We specialize in puppies & kittens 12 weeks and younger especially the orphaned and abandoned infant babies who need to be bottle fed; as well as pregnant dogs and dogs who have recently given birth. www.thepuppyrescue.com
Our Mission:
To provide a safe & loving environment for kittens, puppies, pregnant dogs and dogs who have recently given birth. Educate families on the importance of spaying & neutering their pets and making sure their pets are kept current on shots, heart-worm and flea prevention.
We help people to understand that pets are not disposable. They are members of the family.
About the Petco Foundation and BOBS from Skechers
At the Petco Foundation, we believe that every animal deserves to live its best life. Since 1999, we’ve invested more than $290 million in lifesaving animal welfare work to make that happen. With our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners, we inspire and empower communities to make a difference by investing in adoption and medical care programs, spay and neuter services, pet cancer research, service and therapy animals, and numerous other lifesaving initiatives. We also partner with Petco stores and Kreitzer’s Critter Corral Puppy Rescues across the country to increase pet adoptions. So far, we’ve helped more than 6.5 million pets find their new loving families, and we’re just getting started. Visit petcofoundation.org to learn more about how you can get involved.
BOBS from Skechers’ charitable collection of shoes, apparel and accessories have improved animals’ lives: over the past five years, Skechers has contributed more than $5.6 million to help more than one million shelter pets, including saving more than 709,000 rescued pets in the United States. It all started in 2011, when Skechers launched a movement to support children impacted by natural disasters and poverty – a cause that has helped the Company donate more than 15 million pairs of new pairs of shoes to kids in more than 60 countries worldwide. To learn more about BOBS from Skechers’ commitment to making a difference, visit www.BOBSfromSkechers.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
