Larry Barbee honored with Jo Atwater Award

Barbee began his career with the city in 1987 as a meter reader before joining the electric underground crew, and was later promoted to his current position as the Underground Supervisor. Barbee is known for continually putting the needs of his coworkers above his own. He has volunteered to take the on-call duties from coworkers so they can spend holidays with family; he provides training and mentoring to new coworkers; and he has taught both basic and advanced underground lineman schools across the state for Electricities of North Carolina. Barbee has also served as the neighborhood liaison to Sapphire Hills for nearly ten years through the city’s Partnership for Stronger Neighborhoods program.