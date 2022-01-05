Launch of Rowan Moves, a community-wide wellness program

In addition to increase in overweight and obesity, there has been significant increases in physical inactivity and mental health issues among Rowan County residents. Research has shown that being physically active can improve one’s mood and help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. It can also assist in sleeping better and having more energy, both of which can help improve one’s overall mental health. In addition to that, research has also shown that physically active people have lower rates of anxiety than those who are inactive.

Rowan Moves offers a variety of features for participants to utilize, including:

• Step Calculator: Physical activity looks different for everyone. Some like to participate in triathlons, some like to play a few games of pickle ball on the weekends, and some like to take a relaxing kayaking trip around High Rock Lake. Whatever you prefer to participate in for physical activity, you can most likely find it on the Rowan Moves Step Calculator. Participants can select their method of exercise, how long they participated, and the calculator will then generate the estimated number of steps that have been exercised.