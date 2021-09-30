Leadership Cabarrus - 38 participants began civic program in September

The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus announced the 38 participants in the 2022 Class of Leadership Cabarrus. The civic leadership program, sponsored by Duke Energy, is designed for business, nonprofit and community leaders to learn more about the assets, challenges, resources and needs within the Cabarrus County region.
Through a series of monthly class days from September through May, members are introduced to and examine how leadership in the historical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to preserve and advance Cabarrus County and its citizens. Additionally, the class works together to produce a legacy service project that benefits the community.
“Leadership Cabarrus has been a signature program of the Chamber since 1989, and we couldn’t be prouder of it, the wonderful alumni that pilot the steering committee, and the class participants,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber. “Our graduates are always amazed at the depth of community knowledge they amass, along with professional and personal connections. Through the years, the classes’ legacy projects have added quality of life benefits ranging from recreational opportunities, nonprofit program enhancements and educational support.”
Duke Energy is the title sponsor for Leadership Cabarrus. “Duke is proud of the communities we serve, and we are happy to invest in the The Chamber and this meaningful program that develops our communities’ and businesses’ future leaders,” said Randy Welch, Duke Energy District Manager, Government and Community Relations.
Academy Bus serves as the Transportation Sponsor for the class, providing coach service on class days.
The Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2022 participants are:
• Natalie Atwell, Natalie Atwell Counseling and Consulting of Concord
• Willmarie Austin, Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council
• Taylor Brock, Cabarrus Meals on Wheels
• Jeremy Burleson, Cooperative Christian Ministry
• Rob Donham, Town of Harrisburg
• Jerri Fatticci, American Red Cross
• John Fontan, NASCAR
• Jeremy Ford, SMPLY Payroll
• Jessica Grant, Kannapolis City Schools
• Matt Greci, Charlotte Motor Speedway
• Rodney Harris, Cabarrus County Government
• Iris Jones, Affinity Benefits Group
• Brad Konawalik, MassMutual Carolinas
• Bruce Lawing, Fairway Independent Mortgage
• Bethany Ledwell, City of Concord
• John LeGrand, Cabarrus County Schools
• Lauren Livesay, The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus
• Matt Long, Charlotte Motor Speedway
• Matt Love, Cabarrus County Government
• Michelle McDonald, Propst Brothers, Inc.
• Kerry Motley, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
• Sean O’Brien, NC Farm Bureau Insurance
• Angel Overcash, Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation
• Mary Beth Poplin, Atrium Health
• Heather Richter, Gordon, Keeter & Company
• Jenny Ripley, Cabarrus County Government
• Ashley Sedlak-Propst, Historic Cabarrus Association
• Clint Shoaf, City of Concord
• Jason Sisk, Wayne Brothers Companies
• Corey Sloop, Cabarrus Brewing Company
• Jodi Stracham, 73 & Main
• Lamarie Stripling, S&D Coffee and Tea
• Greg Summitt, Kannapolis Fire Department
• Chrystal Swinger, Cabarrus Health Alliance
• Tim Thornton, Wild Birds Unlimited of Concord
• Daniel Wallace, Kannapolis Police Department
• L.J. Weslowski, City of Concord
• Katie Willett, Willette Legal, PLLC
Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2022 began their year in early September with a two-day retreat including a SIMSOC (simulated society) exercise facilitated by Ken Ingle and Shawn Edman, team building with Capstone Climbing and Adventures and reviewing Cabarrus County’s 2021 Needs Assessment. Their monthly days will begin in September, ending in May.
The program is celebrating its 33rd anniversary this year and has over 780 alumni since its inception.
For more information on the Leadership Cabarrus program, please contact Barbi Jones at 704.782.4000.