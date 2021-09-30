Leadership Cabarrus - 38 participants began civic program in September

The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus announced the 38 participants in the 2022 Class of Leadership Cabarrus. The civic leadership program, sponsored by Duke Energy, is designed for business, nonprofit and community leaders to learn more about the assets, challenges, resources and needs within the Cabarrus County region.

Through a series of monthly class days from September through May, members are introduced to and examine how leadership in the historical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to preserve and advance Cabarrus County and its citizens. Additionally, the class works together to produce a legacy service project that benefits the community.

“Leadership Cabarrus has been a signature program of the Chamber since 1989, and we couldn’t be prouder of it, the wonderful alumni that pilot the steering committee, and the class participants,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber. “Our graduates are always amazed at the depth of community knowledge they amass, along with professional and personal connections. Through the years, the classes’ legacy projects have added quality of life benefits ranging from recreational opportunities, nonprofit program enhancements and educational support.”