The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus is proud to announce the 35 participants in Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2024. The civic leadership program, sponsored by Duke Energy, is designed for business, nonprofit and community leaders to learn more about the assets, challenges, resources and needs within the Cabarrus County region.

Through a series of monthly class days from September through May, members are introduced to and examine how leadership in the historical, educational, economic, governmental and cultural segments work together to preserve and advance Cabarrus County and its residents. Additionally, the class works together to produce a legacy service project that benefits the community.

“Leadership Cabarrus has been a signature program of the Chamber since 1989, and we couldn’t be prouder of it, the wonderful alumni that pilot the steering committee, and the class participants,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber. “Our graduates are always amazed at the depth of community knowledge they amass, along with professional and personal connections. Through the years, the classes’ legacy projects have added quality of life benefits ranging from recreational opportunities, nonprofit program enhancements and educational support.”

Duke Energy is the title sponsor for Leadership Cabarrus. “Duke Energy is proud to serve this region,” said Joe Crapster, district manager, Duke Energy. “We are happy to invest in meaningful programs at The Chamber to develop future business and community leaders,”

Academy Bus serves as the Transportation Sponsor for the class, providing coach service on class days.

The Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2024 participants are:

• Jess Buchanan, The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus

• Sarah Burgess, Westrock Coffee

• Katrina Carney, Anchor Real Estate Advisors

• Garrett Carter, Charlotte Motor Speedway

• Kristy DeSantis, UNC Charlotte

• Methuselah Dixon, Agape Global Ministries

• Meredith Dorton, Wayne Brothers, Inc.

• Carson Eaves, Uwharrie Bank

• Gerald Faulkner, City of Kannapolis

• Patrick Graham, WeBuild Concord

• Andrew Guenther, Vulcan Materials

• Julie Henderson, Cabarrus County CVB

• Kim Herrick, Mills Law

• Zack Hubbard, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

• Jamie Hunter, Eli Lilly & Company

• Bonnie Jones, Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County

• Jessica Jones, City of Concord

• Letecia Loadholt Cabarrus County DHS

• Julie Long, City of Kannapolis

• Sheila Lowry, City of Concord

• Tashina Mahatha, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

• Nick Manser, CESI

• Rosmery Morales, Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Center

• Tom Nunn, Cabarrus County Government

• Rusty Olson, Cabarrus Brewing Company

• Suzanne Philemon, The Cannon Foundation

• Amy Potoczny, Cabarrus Health Alliance

• Traci Rowan, Great Wolf Lodge

• Adam Ryerson, Concord Fire Department

• Jennifer Teague, Town of Harrisburg

• Tenesha Thompson, Synergy Realty Group

• Bill Tolone, UNC Charlotte

• Sarah Vingoe, Cabarrus Health Alliance

• Trish West, Atrium Health

• Scott Zeman, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department