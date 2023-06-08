Leadership Cabarrus, Class of 2021 endowed an annual How You L.E.A.D. Scholarship to Rowan-Cabarrus Community College as their class legacy project that benefits high school seniors in Cabarrus County attending RCCC who show exemplary leadership qualities. Last week, they awarded their third scholarship to Jeremy Altamirano Pelaez, a senior at West Cabarrus High School.

The acronym L.E.A. D. stands for Learn, Empower, Adapt and Dream, and Pelaez demonstrated all these traits through his high school journey. His AP Calculus teacher, Jennifer McCarthy, noticed that Spanish-speaking students she had in her Math 1 class needed additional help.

Recognizing the language barrier, McCarthy asked Pelaez if he would tutor these students, and he gladly did. The students’ confidence, understanding and grades increased. “As proud as I am of his success in Calculus, I am in awe at his selfless heart and ability to help raise his peers to a higher standard of excellence,” she said.

Pelaez plans to attend RCCC for his two-year degree and then transfer to Cabarrus College of Health Sciences to major in medical imaging.

To learn more about the How you L.E.A.D. Scholarship, please visit rccc.edu/foundation/apply-for-scholarships/