Local summer fruits and vegetables will soon be available in our area. Cabarrus County Farmer’s Markets are already open for the season with delicious, locally grown produce.

North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center will be offering a number of hands on, beginner food preservation classes at the Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Avenue West, Concord, this summer. Class size will be limited and pre-registration and payment is necessary to reserve your spot.

Registration is open for summer food preservation classes now. You may register in person at 715 Cabarrus Avenue West, Concord, weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. You may register on line at: go.ncsu.edu/registercabarrus. You may contact the Extension Office weekdays at 704-920-3310 for additional information.

Basics of Home Canning is a hands on workshop that will include canning safety, types of equipment needed, and proper canning methods (both Pressure Canning and Boiling Water Bath Canning will be included). All produce and equipment is provided at each class. Cost is $18 per person. Two different dates will be offered: Wednesday, May 31, from 5:15 - 9:15 p.m. and Tuesday, June 7, noon – 4 p.m.

Pickle Making will be a hands-on class to introduce the easy art of quick process pickles using a boiling water bath canner. Equipment needed will be discussed and we will use fresh local cucumbers in this hands on class. Pickle Making will be held Thursday, June 22, 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Cost is $12.

Tomatoes and Salsa will be a hands on workshop to learn how to preserve the abundant local tomatoes we enjoy, using the boiling water bath canning method. Two dates are available: Wednesday, July 12, noon-4 p.m., and Thursday, July 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $15 per person.

All Dial Gauge Pressure Canners should be checked annually for accuracy. This is a very important step to ensure food safety. Dial Gauges may be checked at the Cabarrus Center, 715 Cabarrus Avenue, West. Make an appointment to have your dial gauge pressure canner tested by calling Pam Outen, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent at 704-920-3310, weekdays.