Let the celebration continue - music, fireworks and festivities

Mount Pleasant kicked off the American independence celebration Saturday. The festivities continue Friday, July 1, with the Charlotte Symphony’s patriotic concert in Kannapolis, along with fireworks.

Things get cranked up even more when the celebration shifts to Harrisburg.

The town of Harrisburg is hosting its 25th annual July 4th Celebration on Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4, at Harrisburg Park.

There will be amusement rides and inflatables for all ages, over 25 food vendors to choose from, two nights of live music and captivating firework shows each night. The annual July Fourth Parade will be held along Highway 49 on Monday, July 4, at 9 a.m.

This event is free to the public to attend. Tickets for amusements can be purchased at the event. Harrisburg Park is open to the public beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4. There is no public parking permitted in Harrisburg Park during the event. Event parking is on Z-Max Boulevard, and ADA accessible parking is at Oak Grove Baptist Church. The town will have two motorcoaches running a loop from Hickory Ridge Middle School and Hickory Ridge High School into Harrisburg Park.

There will be live entertainment on The Harrisburg Park Amphitheater Stage on Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4, beginning at 6 p.m.

National country music band, PARMALEE, will perform right before the grand finale fireworks show Monday at 8 p.m.

Tickets are not needed to attend the live entertainment on July 3 and 4.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 704-455-7275 or visit HarrisburgJuly4th.com.