Life at Oaklawn: Cotton, Christmas cards and cooking

Last week I mentioned that my Aunt Rachel let me drive her 1949 Ford to Concord to get ice cream, as I said we did not know that my learner’s permit was not valid.
I forgot to mention that Aunt Rachel never drove any other car and that she had her driver’s license in a frame under the seat of the 1949 Ford. I have that license, still in the picture frame in my living room on a table.
I have also made a new friend through my articles, Louise Irvin who has failing eyesight and is unable to read the articles, but another friend Joyce Walter reads them to her. How wonderful that someone is so caring for another person that they will do this.
I called Louse and talked with her about old times and the ball games that were played across the road from Oni Wilson’s store, which was on Mooresville Road, now known as Highway 3.
Louise remembered my Daddy and Mother and the store we ran at Cannon Cross Road.
I have also learned that another member of the Odell community has passed away, Shirley Hartsell Wash who lived in Texas.
Shirley was the only daughter of Mr. Boyd and Mrs. Carolyn Hartsell and graduated from Odell High School. There were two boys, Bob and Tom.
Mr. Boyd, as I called him, was quite a character in our area. I remember one time he would hand deliver Christmas cards to folks, rather than buying a stamp and mailing the cards. I guess gas was cheaper than stamps or that it was so far to go and buy stamps that he decided to deliver them himself.
I remember Mr. Boyd coming to the store on his John Deere tractor and eating Vienna sausages and cheese for his lunch. He also was on the school board and listed the property taxes in our area. When Mr. Boyd would list taxes at the store my Mother would always fix his lunch. Mother would fix pinto beans, biscuits or corn bread for him to eat.
Mr. Boyd would bring his wife to the store in their truck and Mrs. Carolyn would pick up cans of things and set them on the counter. While her back was turned, Mr. Boyd would put some of them back on the shelf. I am not sure if Mrs. Carolyn knew he did this, but she never said a word.
I also remember a time that Mr. Boyd hired our cotton hands to pick his cotton. He gave them a nickel more than my Daddy, so they went to work for him. I remember Daddy saying that it was not right for a neighbor to do that, so he went to the hands and gave them a dime more per pound and back to our farm they came.
I think he knew Mr. Boyd would not pay them any more money. There were never any hard feelings between Daddy and Mr. Boyd, but he never hired any more hands away from our farm.
My Mother did not like to cook, and I am sure she was not happy having a kitchen in the back of the store. She never fussed about it when anyone could hear her, but I could hear her muttering about always having to cook.
The kitchen was where I had to go to do my homework after school. There was no discussion about this. I knew that as soon as I had a snack, I had to finish my homework before I could go outside. My Mother always checked my work and would ask me questions if I had a test the next day. Mother was a teacher until she and Daddy married. During that time if a woman teacher was married, she could not teach. The teachers had to either live in a boarding house near the school or the teacherage.
Many thanks to all of you readers letting me know how much you enjoy my tales and the memories it brings back to your lives.
Be safe and pray for our country and that our scientists will find a cure for this virus. God bless.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family has lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.
