Life at Oaklawn: Ghost not happy with move

I was talking to my friend Ann Porter again and shared with her my sadness about selling a place that I have loved all of my life. We shared stories about our parents and their rules. It was a much safer time for all of us. We thought nothing of walking alone or asking someone to take us somewhere. I remember getting rides to Harris Lake when my parents were unable to take me.

I remember one night my Mother and I heard something hitting the walls upstairs and it scared us to death. We did not have electricity and Mother carried a lamp up the stairs with a fire poker in her hand and I was right behind her with a broom. When we got upstairs, we found a bat had gotten in and was flying around everywhere. Mother grabbed the broom and tried to hit the bat with no success. We went downstairs, shut the doors and went to bed. The next morning Mother when back upstairs and found the bat behind one of the curtains. She knocked it down with the broom and captured it by throwing a sack over the bat, scooped it up and threw it out the window, sack and all. We had bats get in the house from time to time and figured out they came down the chimney. Rabies was a horrible disease at that time and Mother was terrified of the bats.