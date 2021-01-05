Life at Oaklawn: Ghost not happy with move

I have written about the ghost that lives at Oaklawn in past articles and I would like to give you an update.
It seems the ghost is not pleased with the selling of Oaklawn and he has decided to come downstairs. My son told me the other night he was watching TV and suddenly the room started to get very cold. He thought the furnace had stopped working, but that was not the case. He also had a fire in the insert. The room started to get colder and colder and he put on sweatpants, sweatshirt, socks and a coat to try to get warm. This lasted several minutes and there was no explanation for the sudden drop in temperature. I am sure our ghost had come to let us know he was not happy about our family leaving the house. We have lived with this ghost for many years and I have never heard of him coming downstairs.
When I was young, I slept upstairs in the summer and remember times that when I went upstairs to bed, it would get very cold on the first landing and I would go back down and get my Daddy. Daddy would go back up holding my hand and telling me that this was a nice ghost and that he would do us no harm. The chill would leave the area and I would go on to bed, assured that no harm would come during the night.
Daddy always thought this was a soldier from the Civil War that had died in one of the rooms.
My son had some help with packing boxes and when that person came back downstairs, they wanted to know what was upstairs in the bedroom? It seems that they had felt the cool air and presence of our resident ghost.
I plan to talk with our ghost before our last day at Oaklawn and assure them that they will be able to go with the house.
It has turned into open season at Oaklawn, we have had thieves come in the night and during the day and start taking whatever they see - people with metal detectors wanting to hunt for treasure.
I would like to thank the Mayor of the City of Concord for getting us help from the police that will provide security until we get everything moved.
I would also like to send a message to a particular thief or thieves. I want you to know that you stole my Mother’s bed. This bed still has her spirit and since her death no one was able to sleep in her bed, this is why we had it in storage. I am sure that you will never be able to sleep in it either.
I have had difficulty in understanding people that have no respect for other people’s land or property.
We had thieves and trespassers when I was growing up, but not to the extent it is today. Those folks were dealt with on the spot if they were caught and few ever dared to return when my Daddy gave them a piece of his mind.
I remember one time that when Daddy would hear hunters at night, he would slip out the door with his shotgun and start firing up in the air and yelling at the hunters. It did not take them long to gather their dogs and leave. I can still hear him laughing about scaring them and hearing them run thru the woods to their vehicle.
I was talking to my friend Ann Porter again and shared with her my sadness about selling a place that I have loved all of my life. We shared stories about our parents and their rules. It was a much safer time for all of us. We thought nothing of walking alone or asking someone to take us somewhere. I remember getting rides to Harris Lake when my parents were unable to take me.
I would not trade my childhood and memories that I have of growing up at Oaklawn, few people today do not have that luxury and do not understand the attachment that I have for the house and land.
I remember one night my Mother and I heard something hitting the walls upstairs and it scared us to death. We did not have electricity and Mother carried a lamp up the stairs with a fire poker in her hand and I was right behind her with a broom. When we got upstairs, we found a bat had gotten in and was flying around everywhere. Mother grabbed the broom and tried to hit the bat with no success. We went downstairs, shut the doors and went to bed. The next morning Mother when back upstairs and found the bat behind one of the curtains. She knocked it down with the broom and captured it by throwing a sack over the bat, scooped it up and threw it out the window, sack and all. We had bats get in the house from time to time and figured out they came down the chimney. Rabies was a horrible disease at that time and Mother was terrified of the bats.
I pray that 2021 will be a little easier on all of us and that the Covid-19 will be behind us in the future.
I would also like to end by telling whoever stole Mother’s bed, if it gets to be too much for them to handle and they feel a need to return the bed, just leave a message with the paper and I will contact you with no questions asked.
Be safe and God Bless.
Bobbie Cannon Motley’s family lived at Oaklawn, in the Cannon Crossroads community, for generations. These are memories of days gone by, before all the development in western Cabarrus County.