Lifeline Charlotte Centre officially open at Gibson Mill

The Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the new Lifeline Charlotte Centre Friday, Jan. 21, at Gibson Mills in Concord. Members of the Cabarrus Chamber, other business owners throughout the community, and friends and family attended the event.
Lifeline is an international non-profit that has a vision to spark lives on mission for God to everyone, everywhere. They come alongside communities to assess and launch ministry initiatives, with field leaders overseeing the projects. This new facility at Gibson Mill will house a meal-packing station and a marketplace with fair-trade products from around the world.
“I think this will be an opportunity for Lifeline to bring the community together in service and make an impact on people locally and globally who are suffering from food insecurity," said Hollie Gregory, the new Charlotte Centre’s Director. "We will be able to reach people, not just internationally, but we will be able to partner with the community in a better way.”
Keith Dimbath from Indiana, Vice-President of Mobilization for Lifeline Christian Mission, was present and explained his role. He oversees areas concerning mission trips and meal-packing centers, and container outfitting. Containers that are no longer being used for their original purpose can be repurposed for classrooms or churches on the mission field. Keith is also part of the Together Initiative which partners with classrooms in schools in other countries. He works with team leaders and desires to get people involved hands-on for missions.
“You may never travel overseas but you can be a part of mobilizing people for missions,” Dimbath said. He and his wife, Christi, have been with Lifeline for over 12 years. Christi is the Director for the mission trips overseas.
Two of the volunteers for Lifeline, Mark and Lisa Ramsey, were excited to be a part of the ribbon cutting. They served at a meal-packing event at Crossroads Church on a Wednesday night in 2021 and met Gregory. Lisa said, “God clearly brought us together. We think alike and do things alike.” She and Mark were looking for something to become involved in during their pre-retirement years.
C3 Forest Products created the live-edge slab wood and metal sign at the main entrance for Life and the metal signs inside the building for their Marketplace and meal-packing area. Daniel Wayne, owner of C3, and his wife Jessica, became friends with Hollie and Charles Gregory at church. Their two sons, Austin and Jordan, started working with C3 in 2020. Daniel said, “C3 is always looking for ways to contribute to local ministries.” Jessica is also a volunteer for Lifeline.
George "Jock" Liles, one of the owners of Gibson Mill, attended the ceremony. He was involved with the leasing process for Lifeline and helped them to meet their budget. The building is one of the old Cannon Mills’ facilities and Liles along with two other partners, purchased the facility in 2004 for their business and office needs. They began to lease the extra spaces to other businesses including keyman suites that include 20 offices, Cabarrus Brewery, City Club, the Depot Antique Mall, a new Market and others.
Several volunteers suited up in hair nets and gloves to experience packing meals for Lifeline after the ceremony. The comradery and the music playing in the background set a tone for lots of fun serving together for a great cause. Lifeline is a great place to bring your family, church, group or friends to give back and learn more about missions.
If you have questions or if you would like to become involved, contact hollie.gregory@lifeline.org or go to Lifeline Charlotte Meal Packing for more information about disaster relief. Lifeline needs Spark Team Volunteers too. Email charlotte@lifeline.org to find out more.