Lifeline Charlotte Centre officially open at Gibson Mill

“You may never travel overseas but you can be a part of mobilizing people for missions,” Dimbath said. He and his wife, Christi, have been with Lifeline for over 12 years. Christi is the Director for the mission trips overseas.

Two of the volunteers for Lifeline, Mark and Lisa Ramsey, were excited to be a part of the ribbon cutting. They served at a meal-packing event at Crossroads Church on a Wednesday night in 2021 and met Gregory. Lisa said, “God clearly brought us together. We think alike and do things alike.” She and Mark were looking for something to become involved in during their pre-retirement years.

C3 Forest Products created the live-edge slab wood and metal sign at the main entrance for Life and the metal signs inside the building for their Marketplace and meal-packing area. Daniel Wayne, owner of C3, and his wife Jessica, became friends with Hollie and Charles Gregory at church. Their two sons, Austin and Jordan, started working with C3 in 2020. Daniel said, “C3 is always looking for ways to contribute to local ministries.” Jessica is also a volunteer for Lifeline.