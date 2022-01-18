Lifeline Charlotte Centre ribbon cutting set for Friday at Gibson Mill

The new Lifeline Charlotte Centre will hold its grand opening and official ribbon cutting this Friday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. at Gibson Mill in Concord, 325 McGill Ave. NW, Suite 175.

Lifeline is an international non-profit that has a vision to spark lives on mission for God to everyone, everywhere. They come alongside communities to assess and launch ministry initiatives, with field leaders overseeing the projects.

Hollie Gregory, the new Charlotte Centre’s Director, will be joined by the Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce and other ministry partners. Lifeline Staff from other states will also be in attendance. Cheri Hubbell, Senior Director of Centre Strategy, Columbus, Ohio; Keri Owens, Lifeline of Louisville, Kentucky; Candy Williams, Lifeline of Lexington, Kentucky; and Keith (Vice President of Global Mobilization) and Christi Dimbath, from Indiana will be present. The Charlotte Centre will be the fifth centre in the United States.