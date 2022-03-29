 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Briefs

Lifestyles briefs: Food, diet, arts and more

  • Updated
If you have community news such as reunions, anniversaries, special events and other society news, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com.

Ham and chicken supper

Boger Reformed Church is having a Ham & Chicken Supper on Saturday, April 2, from 3-7 p.m. Eat in or take out. The church is at 7313 Gold Hill Road, Concord.

Basket weaving class

Learn the art of basket weaving, and be ready for spring and summer by completing a spring flowers basket.

Supplies are provided with several color choices. The basket will be perfect for holding a pot of tulips, ivy or other plants. This beautiful basket is perfect for a beginner or advanced weaver.

The class will be held Thursday, April 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at NC Cooperative Extension, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord, and the cost is $26.

Register online at go.ncsu.edu/registercabarrus or pay in person at 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord. Make checks payable to: Cabarrus County. Class size is limited. For additional details, call 704-920-3310 weekdays.

Learn the Mediterranean diet

Join the Cooperative Extension Service for a six-week series of “MED Instead of MEDS” for Better Health.

Eating the Mediterranean way is not only healthy, it is delicious and satisfying. Eating the Med Way is recommended by doctors and health care professionals and has been shown to promote health and decrease risk for many chronic diseases.

The class will include weekly food tastings of Med recipes, and you will receive weekly recipes to try at home. The series will meet weekly on Wednesdays beginning April 13 and conclude Wednesday, May 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at NC Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord.

The cost is $18 for the series. Register online at go.ncsu.edu/registercabarrus or pay by mail or in person at 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord. Make checks payable to: Cabarrus County. For more details, call 704-920-3310 weekdays.

Don’t be scammed

“Scams and Illegal Jams” is a program offered for the community, hosted by Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA) on Thursday, April 28.

The program will feature Cabarrus County Sheriff Vann Shaw and local attorney Jazmin Caldwell and will be held at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, Cabarrus Rooms, on Highway 49.

Doors will open at 9:15 a.m. for registration and to join the “Win Me Opportunities!” Program will begin at 10 a.m. Door prizes will be included. Register in advance by calling NC Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus Center, at 704-920-3310 weekdays.

