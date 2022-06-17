Lightning strike causes chapel fire at Barber Scotia College officials say

The Concord Fire Department responded at 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, to a reported fire at ­­­­­145 Cabarrus Ave W. Fire apparatus and personnel arrived on the scene within four minutes and found smoke showing from Kittie Sanson Chapel. The fire was brought under control within 28 minutes. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.