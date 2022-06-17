 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Lightning strike causes chapel fire at Barber Scotia College officials say

CONCORD – A lightening strike caused a fire to break out in the chapel at Barber Scotia College Thursday afternoon, Concord officials said. 

The Concord Fire Department responded at 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, to a reported fire at ­­­­­145 Cabarrus Ave W. Fire apparatus and personnel arrived on the scene within four minutes and found smoke showing from Kittie Sanson Chapel. The fire was brought under control within 28 minutes. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.

Kittie Sanson Chapel Fire

Kittie Sanson Chapel Fire

Concord Fire Department crews got the fire under control within 28 minutes of arriving on scene. 

A total of five Engine Companies, three Ladder Companies, one Rescue Company, one Division Chief and two Battalion Chiefs responded with a total of 36 firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

