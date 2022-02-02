Local actor talks new movie and how plot became reality

Cabarrus County native Dillon Mann found that the adage "life imitates art" can have quite an eerie truth while filming "Airborne", which depicts the United States post-global-virus.
"'Airborne' is about the United States if a viral outbreak were to happen and then continue to get to the point where civilization kind of falls, where people are creating a government within themselves," Mann explained.
The story for the film was developed about four or five years ago — well in advance of the global pandemic that came sweeping through in 2020 and hasn't really left.
Brigham McNeely is the director and story creator for the film. Mann and McNeely are no strangers, and most recently worked together in "The Holy Heist".
The plot turned to reality
Mann joined the project before filming started in January 2020. He was cast as an Illumi — a villain in the story — and was also an assistant director.
"I was really excited to jump back into a new project," Man said.
Just coming off of the release of "The Holy Heist", Mann was happy to be back on set. But as filming continued, news coverage of the COVID-19 virus also started to increase, and eventually, COVID-19 was detected in the States.
Safety protocols on set became a priority. Temperature and symptom checks were mandatory and masks didn't come off until filming began.
"Airborne" is an independent film and had a skeleton crew, so the number of people on set was already limited.
"We had that conversation where we realized this is really happening, and this is either going to be received positively because it's relevant or people are going to wonder what we are trying to do here," Mann said.
They even considered shutting down production at one point.
Portraying a character living in a world destroyed by an unnamed virus, became a little too real.
"There was a lot of reality that hit home in this project," Mann said. "What's crazy about it, even though we didn't link this to COVID, I think we all had that as our reality. As we went through filming the project, we were experiencing a country in a pandemic, and we had issues that pushed us in our performances and that we could pull from. It was very odd."
To be clear, the virus in "Airborne" is not COVID-19, nor based on it. But there was no denying the global pandemic that was taking hold, Mann said.
"It was one of those things where we wondered, do we put this out now? There were a lot of conversations about whether it was the right time for a movie like this," he said. "There were a few decision that were made where we changed gears a little bit because we wanted to actually steer away from COVID. It isn't covid-19. There isn't a name for this virus in the film. We didn't want to associate it with COVID-19 out of respect for everybody. We have all had family and friends affected by it, and we just wanted to be very careful how we approached it."
Around March 2020 when the Stay at Home order went into place, filming stopped and went on a year-long hiatus.
That gap was discouraging, Mann said. Leading up to COVID, he had a stream of stead work with television shows, movies and commercials. Then suddenly it all stopped.
That was true for everyone in the film industry at the time. Mann is a director and acting coach with Talent INC in Charlotte and said he was able to teach virtually during the gap.
"There was a lot of contact between us, the production and the director," Mann said. "Brigham McNeely is incredible in keeping everybody together but there is always that thought as an actor, 'Is this going to get shelved?'"
One year and the emergence of a vaccine later, filming started up again in 2021.
The break that fixed things
Many of the scenes for the movie were changed to fit with social distancing guidelines. Scenes that would have been shot in basements or underground areas moved outside or to well ventilated buildings.
"That was something that was a first for our director, Brigham McNeely," Mann said. "This is the first time we have had to make a physical change because of a virus."
But some scenes still needed to be in more closed environments to help tell the story. Armed with more information and safety measures, the cast and crew made it happen.
They reunited in 2021 for two weekends of 12-hour-long days of reshoots.
But it was a rough start back.
"It took some time to build back that chemistry," Mann explained. "It was odd because we had all been so secluded from social interaction and as actors we thrive off of that. We're this odd punch that just need it, and not having that for so long took it's toll."
But while the break was long, it did open up other opportunities for the film.
"Airborne" received a theatrical distribution from AMC Theaters that spans across North Carolina, Florida, New York and Georgia.
"In some ways, I think the hiatus was a good thing because there was no way we would have received theatrical distribution in the year 2020," Mann said. "There is just now way."
Mann said he is excited to see where "Airborne" goes digitally.
During the pandemic, theatrical revenue in the film industry took a hard hit due to shut downs. In the states, theatrical revenue dropped about $2.1 billion in 2020, about $9 billion less than the previous year. But streaming and digital content saw a major increase from 2019 to 2020.
The message of hope
Mann said this project also brought some career firsts.
He was cast as one of the Illumi in the film, a group that wants to erase the culture, trends and religions of the world pre-virus, Mann explained.
He hasn't played the role of a villain or antagonist before. In "The Holy Heist" his character was more of the problem solver.
"In this, I just play more of the problem, the troublemaker," he joked. "It was fun to change gears and create something different with a team of people."
The film also has a faith based message that intrigued Mann.
"It's actually sort of a faith based message. It's really interesting how the two concepts come together to create this aftermath," he said. "What's different about this film is that even though it's faith based, it has one of those messages that is very real — it's very gritty. It's something that people haven't experienced with faith-based films."
He said the script didn't feel watered down. And even with some of the changes that were made due to COVID, he said it ultimately made a better product.
"It's actually a message of hope," Mann said, "banding together, working with the people around you and moving with people the best way that you can."