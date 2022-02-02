Local actor talks new movie and how plot became reality

Safety protocols on set became a priority. Temperature and symptom checks were mandatory and masks didn't come off until filming began.

"Airborne" is an independent film and had a skeleton crew, so the number of people on set was already limited.

"We had that conversation where we realized this is really happening, and this is either going to be received positively because it's relevant or people are going to wonder what we are trying to do here," Mann said.

They even considered shutting down production at one point.

Portraying a character living in a world destroyed by an unnamed virus, became a little too real.

"There was a lot of reality that hit home in this project," Mann said. "What's crazy about it, even though we didn't link this to COVID, I think we all had that as our reality. As we went through filming the project, we were experiencing a country in a pandemic, and we had issues that pushed us in our performances and that we could pull from. It was very odd."

To be clear, the virus in "Airborne" is not COVID-19, nor based on it. But there was no denying the global pandemic that was taking hold, Mann said.