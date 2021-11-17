 Skip to main content
Local athlete wins at Senior Games Virtual State Finals
Local athlete wins at Senior Games Virtual State Finals

  • Updated
NC Senior Games.png

Matthew Metzgar from Harrisburg won bronze medals in the 50 meter and 100 meter dash for the virtual competition at the 2021 North Carolina Senior Games Virtual State Finals.

Metzgar qualified at the annual 2021 Cabarrus County Senior Games this past spring. He has now qualified for the National Senior Games in May 2022.

The Cabarrus County Senior Games is part of a statewide network of 53 local programs sanctioned by North Carolina Senior Games, Inc. NCSG is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing year-round health promotion and education for adults 50 years of age and older. NCSG is a statewide nonprofit organization sponsored by the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services.

The Gold Sponsors of State Finals for 2021 are Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) and Humana, Inc. Silver Sponsor is Rex Healthcare. The Bronze Sponsor is North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance.

NCSG also offers SilverArts, the statewide heritage, visual, literary, and performing arts program; SilverLiners senior line dancing program and SilverStriders national award winning walking program.

Qualification for next year’s State Finals will be held in the spring at local Senior Games across North Carolina. For more information on a Senior Games program in your area, call North Carolina Senior Games at 919-851-5456 or visit their website at www.ncseniorgames.org.

