Local church hands out free helmets, bike at health and safety event

Locklear would love to make seminars like the one offered Friday a more frequent thing. They have held something similar in the past, but nothing to the scale of this week. But if they can encourage children to get outside and promote getting out on their bikes and being active on a more frequent basis, that would be perfect.

“If you get someone young and you teach them good habits at a young age it stays with you,” Locklear said. “I read something a long time ago that said if a young person gets into cycling at a young age that will stay with them throughout life and they will stay healthy.

“Like, someone like myself, I started riding when I was 12 or 13, like more than just riding around the neighborhood, like actually riding and here I am 49 years old and I still ride, so it does kind of stick with you. It teaches you not just how bicycles work and how complex machines work, but it kind of empowers you and it gives you a bit of independence.”

Morrison’s message for health and wellness goes even beyond hopping on a bike. In recent weeks she has worked alongside El Puente Hispano in helping their community get their COVID-19 vaccines as well as their flu shots.