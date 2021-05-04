Local Country artists invent new concert setting during pandemic

"We had people setting their alarms, waking up at 2 a.m. just so they could hear us," Dawn said.

The duo decided to take the opportunity to spread peace during a time that was marked with uncertainty.

"Us showing them that the world still goes on, that the pandemic isn't forever, it is just for now, it gave then hope," Dawn said. "You do the best you can with what you got. It's not forever. It's just for now, so make good memories."

And something surprising happened.

People started to make requests to hear original music from Finley's first album.

That got the writing bug biting them.

"We got inspired," Dawn said. "Music is a tool the creative use to give their emotions to people. I think by people requesting his original material, we were reaching people."

The two had sat down and written "While the Sun Still Shines", a song all about making good memories on purpose no matter the circumstances.

And when things started to put a strain on the two career-wise and even financially, Finley came walking out the office singing, "Baby, we can do this",

which became the title of their next pandemic song.