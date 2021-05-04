Local Country artists invent new concert setting during pandemic

Carolina Country Music Awards' Duo of the Year Walter Finley and April Dawn are turning what they used as a creative outlet during the pandemic into a new way of touring.
When the summer rolled around last year, it became clear that the pandemic wasn't letting up.
Dawn, who grew up on a farm near Concord and Mount Pleasant, said she and Finley were sitting around their house on Lake Norman and decided to pick up a guitar and start to play on their dock.
Just picking around on old favorites and even slipping a few of their original songs in the mix, neighbors and passing boats started to take notice.
The spontaneous playing turned into a weekly Wednesday evening event live streamed on Facebook.
"It was our way of hunkering down and playing safe but giving people an outlet," Dawn said. "People were so looking forward to every Wednesday and shutting the world off."
As they saw their reach grow and more people stop by Wednesdays, Finley and Dawn realized the impact they could have, not only on their neighbors but the world.
Their Facebook Lives were getting about 10,000 views each and comments were
pouring in from people in China, Australia and other countries on the other side of the globe.
"We had people setting their alarms, waking up at 2 a.m. just so they could hear us," Dawn said.
The duo decided to take the opportunity to spread peace during a time that was marked with uncertainty.
"Us showing them that the world still goes on, that the pandemic isn't forever, it is just for now, it gave then hope," Dawn said. "You do the best you can with what you got. It's not forever. It's just for now, so make good memories."
And something surprising happened.
People started to make requests to hear original music from Finley's first album.
That got the writing bug biting them.
"We got inspired," Dawn said. "Music is a tool the creative use to give their emotions to people. I think by people requesting his original material, we were reaching people."
The two had sat down and written "While the Sun Still Shines", a song all about making good memories on purpose no matter the circumstances.
And when things started to put a strain on the two career-wise and even financially, Finley came walking out the office singing, "Baby, we can do this",
which became the title of their next pandemic song.
And to honor the thousands of new fans they gained after the lake concerts started going viral, they wrote "Go Jump in a Lake".
People resonated with the new music. Sending in comments saying how the duo were helping them get through the pandemic.
"It's different when someone from across the planet days you changed their life and their perspective in a positive way," Dawn said.
After the success and love the duo received for their concerts on the water,
the two are planning to reinvent touring.
They have bought and are refurbishing a pontoon boat to use as a floating stage. They plan to take the boat and go play at different lakes and campsites across the country.
But a new touring strategy wasn't the only thing to come out of their summer concerts. The two won Carolina Country Music Awards' Duo of the Year, which Dawn said was made possible by the love they received for their lake concerts.
Finley also received the Queen City Award for Country Artist of the year 2020. And he is now up for nominations with the International Singer-Songwriter Association awards.
For Dawn, her favorite part, was getting connected with people during a time that was isolating.
"It was such a humbling experience," Dawn said. "I want people to know how much we appreciate their never ending support."