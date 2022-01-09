Local in-person events celebrate community and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

Non-profit organizations serving Cabarrus County and local minority-owned businesses are encouraged to participate in the fair. Businesses may provide information, but sales are prohibited. Submit applications by Tuesday, Jan. 11, at mlkdreamday.org. Event organizers will review applications and make final selections by Thursday, Jan. 13.

Event sponsors are the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Bethel Baptist Church Ministries, Bethel Enrichment Center and the Cabarrus County Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

To learn more, visit the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/W0JIzOfb, search “MLK Dream Day 2022” on Facebook or visit mlkdreamday.org.

Memorial March and Wreath Laying

The 2022 Memorial March and Wreath Laying Ceremony will take place on Monday, Jan. 17.

The lineup for the Memorial March takes place at 11 a.m. on North Union Street near the Concord Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library. The March will begin at 11:30 a.m. and travel along Cabarrus Avenue W to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza. The Wreath Laying Ceremony begins at noon. Overflow parking is available at 484 Cabarrus Avenue W, Concord.