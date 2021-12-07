Local makers fill The Galleries Gift Shop with gifts for the holidays

Upcoming

Harry Potter and the Crafternoon - Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg - Tuesday, Dec. 21, 3 p.m., 4 p.m., and 5 p.m. Bring out the magic within with a fun afternoon of crafts inspired by the world of Harry Potter! Please only register for one session. Recommended for families; registration is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see Library System - Harry Potter and the Crafternoon (activecalendar.com).

FAM: Fine Art Makers - Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg - Tuesday, Dec. 28, 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Love art? Want to learn about the techniques of the masters AND get to create your own work of art? Come and join the FAM where we will explore a different fine artist each month! You may get messy, so please wear appropriate clothing. Registration opens two weeks before the scheduled program date. Please only register those who will remain in the room during the program. Recommended for ages 6-15; registration is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see Library System - FAM: Fine Art Makers* (HAR) (activecalendar.com).