Local makers fill The Galleries Gift Shop with gifts for the holidays

We know it’s easy to click on Amazon to order gifts these days, but for one-of-a-kind gifts that will become treasured we invite you to visit The Galleries Gift Shop. Local makers have spent their fall creating unique handmade gifts for every budget and taste. Stop in and browse this week!
The Cabarrus Arts Council is located at 65 Union Street South in downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org
The Galleries Gift Shop Hours: Tuesdays – Fridays, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The Cabarrus Arts Council will be closed Thursday, December 23, 2021 through Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Visit our online store as well: www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop
Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate
This Week (Dec. 8 -11)
Old Courthouse Theatre - The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society's Production of “A Christmas Carol” - Through Dec. 12. In a festive mood, the ladies of the Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society mount another assault on the classics with their stage version of A Christmas Carol. They enthusiastically portray a dizzy array of characters from the Dickensian favorite (and a few which aren't), engineer some novel audience participation while bravely contending with an intrusive PA system and a real Farndale first rap their vocal cords and feet around two original, show stopping songs. Recommended for families; adult tickets are $21.40 (includes tax). Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord. For more information and to purchase tickets, see OCT (arts-people.com).
Nutcracker on Ice presents Ice Capades - Thursday, Dec. 9, 5 - 7 p.m. The spectacle of the nutcracker and the speed and awesome beauty of the ice. A must see for families this holiday season. Recommended for families; prices vary depending on seat placement. Concord Mills under the climate controlled Big Top; 8111 Concord Mills Boulevard, Concord. For ticket information visit: Ice Capades Nutcracker On Ice - Concord NC Tickets, Thu, Dec 9, 2021 at 5:00 PM | Eventbrite.
Bradley Wik and the Charlatans - Saturday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Bradley and the boys will be returning to the always fantastic Cabarrus Brewing. They'll be bringing their brand of original, throwback Rock 'n' Roll and will be rocking out from 7-9:30 p.m. Enjoy one of their delicious brews while taking in the sights and sounds of Bradley Wik and the Charlatans. Recommended for adults; admission is free. Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Avenue NW, Concord. For more information, see Bandsintown | Bradley Wik Tickets - Cabarrus Brewing Company, Dec 11.
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra LIVE at the Spectrum Center - Saturday, Dec. 11, 3 p.m and 8 p.m. Trans-Siberian Orchestra is a staple of the Christmas season. Every year this progressive rock orchestra brings the holiday spirit all across North America. Don’t miss this festive opportunity with your family. Recommended for families; prices vary depending on seat placement. Spectrum Center; 333 East Trade Street, Charlotte. For ticket information visit: Trans-Siberian Orchestra Charlotte Tickets - Spectrum Center (eventticketscenter.com).
Next Week (Dec. 12 -18)
Merry GRINCHmas - Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Tuesday, Dec. 14, 4:30 p.m. Celebrate the Christmas season by getting into the Grinchy spirit! Enjoy the classic story, games, and crafts to start the holidays off right! Recommended for ages 6-11; free registration. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see Library System - Merry GRINCHmas* (CON) (activecalendar.com).
Crochet 101 - Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg - Tuesday Dec. 14, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Have you ever wanted to learn crochet? Join us as we learn a few basic stitches and create crocheted candy canes! Beginners are welcome! All supplies provided. Recommended for ages 13 and up; registration is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see Library System - Crochet 101*(HAR) (activecalendar.com).
Kid Krafters - Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Wednesday, Dec. 15, 4:30 p.m. Join us as we learn the basics of crochet. Then start a cozy project of your own to finish at home. Recommended for ages 7-12; registration is free. Auditorium, 27 Union Street, Concord. For more information and to register, see Library System - Kid Krafters* (CON) (activecalendar.com).
Harry Potter and the Pop Culture Button Making - Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg - Thursday, Dec. 16, 3 p.m., 4 p.m. & 5 p.m. Join us for a one-hour session of button making! Create wearable buttons of your favorite characters and take them home! Please only register for one session. Recommended for families; registration is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see Library System - Harry Potter and the Pop Culture Button Making* (HAR) (activecalendar.com).
The Great Gingerbread Festival - Cabarrus County Public Library, Midland - Thursday, Dec. 16, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Join us for a wintery celebration with gingerbread-themed crafts and activities for all ages! Recommended for families; registration is free. Midland Library, 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E, Midland. For more information and to register, see Library System - The Great Gingerbread Festival* (MID) (activecalendar.com).
Jingle All the Way - Piedmont Prime Time Community Band - Saturday, Dec. 18, 4 p.m. The Piedmont Prime Time Community Band proudly presents a Christmas concert for the whole family. The concert features festive holiday music, an audience singalong, and an opportunity for children of all ages to jingle some bells. Admission is free, and donations are greatly appreciated. Kannapolis Middle School, 1000 Virginia Dare Street, Kannapolis. For more information, see https://sites.google.com/view/pptcb/home?authuser=0.
Upcoming
Crafters Unite - Cabarrus County Public Library, Mt. Pleasant - Monday, Dec. 20, 4 - 5 p.m. Gather with other crafters to work on various crafts in a comfortable atmosphere. Recommended for adults; registration is free. Conference Room, 8556 Cook Street, Mt. Pleasant. For more information and to register, see Library System - Crafters Unite (MTP) (activecalendar.com).
Harry Potter and the Crafternoon - Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg - Tuesday, Dec. 21, 3 p.m., 4 p.m., and 5 p.m. Bring out the magic within with a fun afternoon of crafts inspired by the world of Harry Potter! Please only register for one session. Recommended for families; registration is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see Library System - Harry Potter and the Crafternoon (activecalendar.com).
FAM: Fine Art Makers - Cabarrus County Public Library, Harrisburg - Tuesday, Dec. 28, 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Love art? Want to learn about the techniques of the masters AND get to create your own work of art? Come and join the FAM where we will explore a different fine artist each month! You may get messy, so please wear appropriate clothing. Registration opens two weeks before the scheduled program date. Please only register those who will remain in the room during the program. Recommended for ages 6-15; registration is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see Library System - FAM: Fine Art Makers* (HAR) (activecalendar.com).
Cabarrus Arts Council presents American Spiritual Ensemble - Wednesday, January 26, 2022; Kannapolis Performing Arts Center. The American Spiritual Ensemble performs the rich and culturally important music of the great African-American spirituals. Composed of some of the finest performers in the classical music world, ASE consists of over 125 singers hailing from a wide variety of backgrounds, including The Metropolitan Opera soloists, Broadway veterans, as well as some of the most prominent voice professors within the United States. Hear the American Spiritual Ensemble perform in Cabarrus County with a local community choir created especially for this performance. The perfect concert for church congregations, ticketing information, including group rates, will be announced soon. www.americanspiritualensemble.com; Hotel rooms for American Spiritual Ensemble and crew are provided by Hilton Garden Inn.
EXHIBITION - Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, Jan. 27 - Saturday, April 9, 2022; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, Jan. 27, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to view the exhibition; visit with featured artists from the show; Details to come; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Art Walk on Union - Saturday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. Join in the celebration in downtown Concord and enjoy live music, food trucks, local brews & wines plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants. Registration is free; recommended for all ages; Downtown Concord, NC. This event is sponsored by Waste Pro.
Family Day - Saturday, March 19, 1 - 4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
EXHIBITION - Metamorphose: A survey of figurative artwork – Thursday, May 5 - Saturday, July 16, 2022; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Metamorphose: A survey of figurative artwork – Thursday, May 5, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to view the exhibition; visit with featured artists from the show; Details to come; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Family Day - Saturday, May 21, 1 - 4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us (outside, if it's a nice) for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Family Day is sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
After School And Adult Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 -7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm, closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
Cabarrus Community Chorus - Rehearsals Every Monday 7 - 8:30 p.m.: This non-profit volunteer-based organization encourages community participation and outreach through choral performances. CCC is comprised of singers from all backgrounds, abilities, and ages 14 and up and directed by Jerry Skaggs. If you have a passion for performing with others signing Christmas to Broadway and Contemporary to Classical music, the all new CCC is the place for you. Registration is free; no audition; easy sign-up at intuneschool.com.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.