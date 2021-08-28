Local pageant girls, 1Can deliver over 1,400 bags to CCS and KCS

Pageantry Unites with 1CAN Back to School SnackPak Program collected enough food to pack over 1,400 snack bags for Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City schools' kids.
The pageantry and 1Can school snackpak partnership was formed in May of this year after 1Can Inc. founder and Executive Director Sheryl Kluge saw how students were struggling during the pandemic to get access to nutritional meals when schools were closed to in-person learning.
Teen and Pre-Teen pageant winners with Miss America, Ultimate International Miss and USA National Miss are teaming up with 1Can, a Cabarrus Blessing Box organization, to provide snack packs for students in the Cabarrus County area.
She gathered a group of six pageant girls from the area — whom she had worked with through 1Can and the Cabarrus County Blessing Boxes — to help collect food items from May until the start of the 2021-22 school year. The goal was to have 1,000 snackpaks ready by the start of school in August.
The pageant girls were:
- Emmerson Perry Miss Statesville's OT 2020 Carolina Princess and 2021 NC Cinderella Miss Cameo Queen.
- Skylar Yarborough, Ultimate International Miss North Carolina Princess 2021.
- Haley Crowe, Ultimate International Miss Tar Heel State Teen 2021.
- Addison Williams, USA National Miss Southern Piedmont Jr. Teen 2021.
- Nicole Hinson, USA National Miss Carolina Heartland Jr. Teen 2021.
- McKenzie Cox, Miss Statesville’s Outstanding Teen 2021.
More than 1,100 snackpaks were delivered to Cabarrus county Schools (CCS) Friday August 20 and 300 snackbaks were dropped off to Kannapolis City Schools (KCS) Wednesday August 25. Due to their schedules and school-start dates, Perry, Crowe, Hinson and Williams delivered Bags August 20 and Yarborough, Cox and Perry delivered bags August 25.
While loading up a cart to transport the snackpaks into the school, Cox said she was excited to finally get the food to where its needed.
"Putting together the food drive was really rewarding, I have been involved with Cabarrus 1Can for a few years stocking blessing boxes, especially during the pandemic and so it was nice now to have the opportunity to be involved in a more hands-on way and seeing the impact its making on schools in my local area, it is a really rewarding experience," Cox said.
Jacobia Williams, a CCS social worker, was at Weddington Hills Elementary School when the girls and 1Can dropped the snackpaks off. She said the donations would be shared between several of the CCS area schools from Kindergarten through twelfth grade.
"These snacks help fill in the gaps we may have for childhood hunger. We use these snack bags as a supplement," Williams wrote in an email. "Some may be used to send home with students who may not have enough food at home (weekends) or for students who have come into school late and missed breakfast. We are thankful for the donation and appreciate the partnership."
When the group of girls arrived Wednesday at Shady Brook Elementary School, KCS School Counselor Donna Gerdes was there to greet them. Gerdes said the school usually sends snackpaks home on Fridays. As a Title I school, a significant portion of the school's families are low income, as are many in KCS.
"These will be a big help to have things they can take home," Gerdes said. "Sometimes our kid's parents might be working when they get home, there might be some time in there where they have to provide for themselves or have to have some snacks for themselves to hold over."
This wasn't the first time that 1 Can had collect snackpaks for the school system. In 2020, Williams and Hinson, in partnership with 1Can Inc., held a food drive that ultimately deliver 200 snack packs to students in the Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) System.
When the pandemic closed schools to in-person learning, many students lost two guaranteed meals, lunch and breakfast. The school systems worked hard to deliver meals and snack bags to CCS and KCS students, but other organizations like 1Can Inc. helped fill the gap as well.
In Cabarrus County, over 13 percent of the total population is food insecure and there are 9,610 children who are eligible for free and reduced price school meals, according to The Southeastern University Consortium for Food Security and Health's 2015 research. Reportedly of those eligible children, just 77 percent of them are actually getting free or reduced price lunches and only 47 percent are receiving free or reduced price breakfast.
The girls finished collecting food items around the beginning of August and met on two days — August 11 and 19 — to pack the snacks, which were closed with goofy smiley-face stickers by Yarborough, a task she said was endless but fun. They packed 556 bags on August 11 and 920 bags on August 19 with the help of family and friends.
Each bag contained a juice box and about three to four snacks each.
Over the summer, the girls collected food items through individual and sometimes joint food drives. Cox and Perry teamed up for a food drive as part of the Dogwood Festival Pageant. They provided $20 gift card for two contestants that collected the most items. This collected 1,375 items for the snackpaks.
Yarborough won the Harrisburg 4th of July Pageant Shining Star Community Service Award for the contestant that collected the most food items. The drive collected 3,025 items.
There were also 2,000 food items collected by Crowe, Williams and Hinson.
While the girls held their own individual food drives, there were some large donations. Campbells Snack/Lance donated 1,080 lance cracker packages and Grate Catering donated 1,000 individually wrapped plastic spoons.
1Can Executive Director Kluge said she has been overwhelmed with the number of food items the girls were able to bring in and the response from the school systems.
"I am so proud of each of these young ladies and grateful we united to make this program such a success," Kluge said.
She hopes to continue this program and potentially see it become bi annual, collecting snackpaks for both the fall and spring semesters. Kluge said that hopefully after seeing the success from this summer, there will be enough suppport to establish the 1Can snackpak program permanently.