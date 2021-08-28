Local pageant girls, 1Can deliver over 1,400 bags to CCS and KCS

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"These will be a big help to have things they can take home," Gerdes said. "Sometimes our kid's parents might be working when they get home, there might be some time in there where they have to provide for themselves or have to have some snacks for themselves to hold over."

This wasn't the first time that 1 Can had collect snackpaks for the school system. In 2020, Williams and Hinson, in partnership with 1Can Inc., held a food drive that ultimately deliver 200 snack packs to students in the Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) System.

When the pandemic closed schools to in-person learning, many students lost two guaranteed meals, lunch and breakfast. The school systems worked hard to deliver meals and snack bags to CCS and KCS students, but other organizations like 1Can Inc. helped fill the gap as well.

In Cabarrus County, over 13 percent of the total population is food insecure and there are 9,610 children who are eligible for free and reduced price school meals, according to The Southeastern University Consortium for Food Security and Health's 2015 research. Reportedly of those eligible children, just 77 percent of them are actually getting free or reduced price lunches and only 47 percent are receiving free or reduced price breakfast.