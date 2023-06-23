Do you know what the signs are for someone who has likely suffered from an opioid overdose? Do you know what Narcan is and why it is so crucial to helping people who have overdosed?

These are just a few of the questions that were answered during an in-depth community overdose response class held Wednesday evening at Grace Lutheran Church in Concord.

“You never know what you might run up on, what you might see,” said Pastor Donald Anthony, about the need for the program, noting Cabarrus County, like most parts of the country, have been dealing with the impact of the opioid epidemic.

Cabarrus had 26 opioid overdose deaths per 100,000 North Carolina residents from 2017-2021, higher than the statewide rate of 22.7, according to data shared at the class.

Cabarrus is expected receive roughly $10.8 million over an 18-year period from the opioid settlement reached between Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson and the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson and several states, including North Carolina, in 2021. The county has thus far received two payments totaling about $1.3 million.

Separately, the City of Concord is expected to receive $1.5 million from the settlement. It has already received about $180,000.

“If there’s an opportunity to provide some help or support and we can do it, I think that’s extremely important,” Anthony said.

James Hoover, Cabarrus County paramedic who led the class, cited statistics from the CDC showing 3,000 North Carolinians died from opioid overdoses in 2021, including 73 Cabarrus County residents.

“Overdoses are very common,” said Hoover, who has worked in EMS for five and a half years. “They happen all across the country, all across the world.”

He added that most people in the room likely know of someone who has overdosed.

There are many types of opioids, which are substances that act on opioid receptors to produce sedative or pain-relieving effects, including heroin, morphine, oxycodone, hydrocodone and, the most dangerous, fentanyl.

Fentanyl, which often dominates the news, can be synthetically produced and put into drugs including cocaine and heroin. It is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

“It doesn’t take a lot of fentanyl to cause someone to overdose, which is why it is so potent,” Hoover said.

The signs that someone has suffered an opioid overdoses include: altered mental state/unresponsiveness, slow, shallow or absent breathing, very small pupils, clammy or wet skin and discolored skin.

Naloxone, also known by Narcan, is medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses. It can come in various forms, including a spray and an injection.

Free Naloxone kits are available at the Cabarrus Health Alliance.

Narcan works by blocking the effects of opiates on the brain and by restoring breathing. It can restore normal breathing within 2 to 3 minutes in a person whose breath has slowed.

The FDA recently approved Narcan (as a nasal spray) for over-the-counter use, which means a prescription is not required and people will be able to buy it in local pharmacies and stores.

A person may still overdose again ever after Narcan is administered, as the medication typically wears off after 30 to 90 minutes, Hoover said. That is why it is critical to call 911 to make sure people who have overdosed get properly evaluated.

When calling 911 to report an overdose, Hoover encouraged people to take a deep breath and remain as calm as possible. This will help make it easier to supply dispatchers with the required information.

Hoover discussed how to properly administer various forms of Narcan, including the nasal spray. He also talked about how to utilize fentanyl test strips.

While Hoover has had his fair share of difficult moments as a paramedic, he told the class the most rewarding part of the job are the people he gets to help.

“We have people who are not able to breath or struggling with some kind of medical emergency and we get to make a difference and help them,” he said.

One of Hoover’s highlights as a paramedic was helping to deliver a baby, even calling the time of birth.

“It’s really nice to have that change of bringing life into the world versus being with life as it leaves,” he said.