 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local public service attorney wins Graduate Chapter of The Year Awards

  • 0

CONCORD — For the fourth consecutive year, Phi Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in Concord received the two highest chapter awards.

The awards —Graduate Chapter of the Year and Social Action Chapter of the Year — were presented at the Sixth District 77th Annual Meeting Founder’s Banquet on Saturday, April 30 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Greenville, SC.

These awards are extremely competitive among the 60 plus graduate chapters within North and South Carolinas. The awards are given to the graduate chapter that has exemplified the most outstanding community service through youth mentoring programs, health initiatives, food & clothing drives, voter registration, adopt a highway & civic and social activism.

Also, at the meeting was Travis W. Alexander, Chapter Basileus who was reelected to the Sixth District Executive Committee as District Chaplain. He is the first Cabarrus County native ever elected to the executive committee.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hope from war in Afghanistan

Hope from war in Afghanistan

My name is Tahira. I am a Muslim girl from Afghanistan. On Aug. 22, 2021, my family fled Afghanistan because of war. We have lived in the Unit…

Watch Now: Related Video

This all-electric airplane is a breakthrough in aeronautics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts