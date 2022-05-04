Local public service attorney wins Graduate Chapter of The Year Awards

CONCORD — For the fourth consecutive year, Phi Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in Concord received the two highest chapter awards.

The awards —Graduate Chapter of the Year and Social Action Chapter of the Year — were presented at the Sixth District 77th Annual Meeting Founder’s Banquet on Saturday, April 30 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Greenville, SC.

These awards are extremely competitive among the 60 plus graduate chapters within North and South Carolinas. The awards are given to the graduate chapter that has exemplified the most outstanding community service through youth mentoring programs, health initiatives, food & clothing drives, voter registration, adopt a highway & civic and social activism.

Also, at the meeting was Travis W. Alexander, Chapter Basileus who was reelected to the Sixth District Executive Committee as District Chaplain. He is the first Cabarrus County native ever elected to the executive committee.