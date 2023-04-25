A busy week in the arts community includes the 4H Talent Show at the Davis Theatre Thursday evening, a musical production featuring songs of Elvis at Old Courthouse Theatre this weekend and Stories Under the Stars in Kannapolis.

“All Shook Up” open at the OCT Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and continues Friday and Saturday evenings this weekend and next. There are Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. April 20 and May 7.

Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling 704-788-2405, or at the box office prior to the show.

Coming up, the Arts Guild has its spring show call to artists.

This Week! (April 24 – 30)

4H Talent Show – Thursday. April 27, 6 – 8 p.m. Got the performing bug? Love to show your talents? Here’s your chance! Show everyone how “4-H Entertains!” Talent Show will take place at our County Council Meeting on April 27th at 6 p.m. at the Cabarrus Arts Council, Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. Register in NC 4-H Online by April 20th. Please submit your registration form to the Office by April 20th. For Registration and more information, visit https://cabarrus.ces.ncsu.edu/local-competition/.

Expressive Arts Showcase – Wednesday, April 26-29. Show your creative side – enter an item (or a dozen) into our Expressive Arts Contest. With over 25 categories, there is something for everyone. Entries are due on or before the County Council meeting on March 22 at the 4-H office or at the County Council meeting at the Extension Office. Ages 5-18 as of January 1, 2023. This is a great way to prepare items to be entered in the fair. You must Register in https://v2.4honline.com/#/user/sign-in. Items will be showcased with awards at Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. For more information, visit https://cabarrus.ces.ncsu.edu/local-competition/.

Feel Good Fest – Saturday, April 29, 2 - 10 p.m. Come out to Greenlife Family Farms in Concord for a family friendly 8-hour fest and heighten your senses with polished music, impressive art, real butterfly interactions, brilliant fire performances, and more! Located at Greenlife Family Farms; 281 Odell School Road, Concord. Tickets purchased online; Adult supervision required; for more info, contact Justin Ervin at justinervin@habitualroots.com; (336) 971-1719 or visit https://allevents.in/concord/feel-good-fest-nc/10000492729255467

Stories Under the Stars: Children’s Theatre of Charlotte presents “A Sick Day for Amos McGee” – Saturday, April 29, 7 – 8 p.m. In this heart-warming story, zookeeper Amos McGee knows friends can come in all sorts of species. Every day, Amos visits his animal friends at the zoo, running races with the tortoise, caring for a particularly shy penguin, and reading stories to an owl. One day, Amos is too sick to visit his zoo friends, but, fortunately, the animals know just what to do. For All Ages: No Registration Required; 850 Mountain Street, Meeting Room. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/stories-under-the-stars-childrens-theatre-of-charlotte-presents-a-sick-day-for-amos-mcgee-kan/

Next Week! (May 1 – 7)

Art Guild Spring Show Call to Artists – Friday, May 5, 1 – 3 p.m. & Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. – Noon. Members and non-members (from the Cabarrus and surrounding counties) are invited to participate. Do you create 2D art? 3D art? We are welcoming you to this Judged event! All pieces submitted will be judged for two sets of awards and must meet the submission guidelines. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios 223 Crowell Street, Concord (Use main entrance on Crowell Street). Details and prospectus can be found at cabarrusartguild.org.

Crafting with Perler Beads – Friday, May 5, 4 – 5 p.m. Join us as we craft with Perler Beads! Make a Pokémon or Mario design, or any other design you can think up! We’ll have templates to design with, or you can come up with your own design. Registration Required; Free; Ages 10-18; 27 Union Street, Concord; Cabarrus County Library. Please email Ashley Wittersheim (aawittersheim@cabarruscounty.us) to register and for more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/crafting-with-perler-beadscon/.

Cabarrus Art Guild Annual Spring Judged Art Show Reception - Sunday , May 7, 2 pm. Come help us celebrate local artists and announce the ribbon winners for the event. Some light snacks and beverages will be served. For all Ages; No Registration; Free Event; 223 Crowell Street Concord (Use main entrance on Crowell Street), ClearWater Arts Center & Studios. For more information, visit cabarrusartguild.org.

Upcoming!

Art on the Go Midland Library – Tuesday, May 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. To register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/art-on-the-go-mid-3/

Alex Cuba - Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. Winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album, Alex Cuba is a singer-songwriter who is not tied to tradition. His sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs relinquish conventional stereotypes that exemplify much of the Latin music landscape. .Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $37.50/; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/alex-cuba.

Art Lab - Wednesday, May 31, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, June 10, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Painting with Palette Knife Using Acrylic – Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Using a palette knife when painting creates many very interesting textures and "marks" that together create a unique creation. Learn how to use the many different types of palette knives and how each makes different shapes and textures to create both a landscape and florals. You will get to paint two pieces, which will teach you how to use your palette knives in different ways. Registration Required; $60.00 CAG Members, $70.00 Nonmembers; Materials Are Not Provided; 223 Crowell Drive, NorthWest, Concord; Clearwater Arts Center & Studios. For More Information and Registration, send an email to triciad226@gmail.com or phone/text 540-845-4519.

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, June 24, 11a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company; AWoU Partner: the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab - Wednesday, June 28, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).