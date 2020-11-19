Local teen to appear in Christmas movie showing Friday at Carolina Mall Cinemas

This was only the beginning though as the audition took place last summer, filmed in the fall and went through editing over the last year. The experience was so great the entire family got sucked in. Well, they probably didn’t take too much convincing since they all got to be in the movie. Every single family member appears as an extra throughout the film, and Sophie’s father was actually a featured extra toward the end.

To think Sophie almost didn’t go to the audition. That was a decision with absolutely no regrets.

“It was all really exciting,” Sophie said. “All through the filming of the movie I was asking, ‘Is this all really happening?’

“Because I’ve never done something like that before so it was all so exciting.”

The family has already seen the film as it premiered earlier this month in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where the film was shot. They weren’t able to do a true red-carpet experience due to restrictions from COVID-19, but getting to see all of her co-stars again was something Sophie enjoyed.