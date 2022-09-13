Longtime Salisbury Post editor named to Rowan-Cabarrus board

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Cook to the College’s Board of Trustees. Cook, longtime editor of the Salisbury Post, will serve a four-year term through June 30, 2026.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such a vital institution,” Cook said. “Rowan-Cabarrus Community College holds the key to our community’s economic well-being and quality of life – education for all.”

Cook holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She joined the Salisbury Post in 1978 and served as editor from 1993 through her retirement in 2018. Now a freelance writer and editor, she also volunteers as a reading tutor and community advocate.

She is active in the Salisbury Rotary Club, the Rowan Public Library Foundation Board and First Presbyterian Church. She and her husband, E.D., have three grown children.

“Elizabeth Cook will provide valuable support as we carry out the College’s mission to build sustainable futures through the power of learning,” said Carl M. Short, chair of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees. “Our trustees are an accomplished, dedicated and engaged group of people who have been involved extensively with the community.”

As a member of the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board of Trustees, she serves as one of fourteen board members that develop policy that governs the college. She will also participate in many college student activities and participate in the extensive board training that the state of North Carolina requires for board service.

“Elizabeth Cook will be a dynamic addition to our board, bringing a wealth of knowledge about our community and a passion for its growth and prosperity,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus.