Loop the Loop 2021 launches

KANNAPOLIS – Once again it is time to start the City of Kannapolis Loop the Loop Program. Loop the Loop is a fun way to track the distance of your walk, run, or bike ride in Kannapolis while earning great prizes. Grab a friend, family member and your dog and start looping.

Everyone can win a prize – even your dog.

You can loop anywhere in the City – just track your miles. Specific loop the loop routes are designated in downtown Kannapolis, Atrium Health Ballpark, all our parks and greenways, and at every Kannapolis school. Look for the signs and sidewalk markers.

The goal is for you to complete 150 miles by the end of 2021. At the end of each quarter, you and your dog are eligible to earn prizes. Your dog can earn leashes, dog bowls while you can earn fun things for people.

The program is open to everyone and is free. Get started today. It’s easy. Register online, download a map and track your miles by visiting www.kannapolisnc.gov/looptheloop. Please register yourself and register your dog (just write dog beside of your pet’s name).

Please be considerate and “scoop your poop on the loop.” In various locations downtown there are dog litter stations you are welcome to use.

Loop the Loop is part of the City's Discover a Healthy Life Initiative and the Cabarrus Health Alliance REACH Program.