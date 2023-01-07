 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lowe's provide grant for Habitat's Critical Home Repairs program

  • 0
Roof repaired

Ms. Seeley stands on the front porch of her home. She had needed a roof repair for more than two years. It was completed thanks to the Lowe's grant.

 Habitat for Humanity photo

CONCORD — Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County has received a $90,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete 15 Critical Home Repair Projects in Cabarrus County.

The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.

Roof replacement

Ms. Biggers' roof was 23 years old and in need of replacement. It was done thanks to the Lowe's grant.

“We are excited to be a recipient of the Lowe’s Grant through Habitat for Humanity International. It gives us the opportunity to help older adults in Cabarrus County with essential repairs addressing their health and safety concerns,” said Carol Whittington, Habitat Cabarrus Critical Home Repair Coordinator.

Access to quality, affordable home repair and modification services continues to be out of reach for low to moderate income households across the nation. Habitat Cabarrus is addressing 15 projects that will include leaking roofs, heating and air concerns, and accessibility modifications. All project recipients are over the age of 62.

People are also reading…

Seeley CR Insta post Lowes

The Habitat Cabarrus Critical Home Repair Program addresses major safety concerns in homes by making necessary repairs at a subsidized rate. This allows homeowners to remain in their homes and preserve Cabarrus County’s dwindling affordable housing stock.

Lowe’s and Habitat began their partnership in 2003. Since then, Lowe’s has supported many of the global housing nonprofit’s efforts, including the Women Build Program and Habitat’s Neighborhood Revitalization program. Lowe’s has also supported Habitat’s Cost of Home national advocacy campaign and sponsored local Habitat builds and employee volunteer days, in addition to providing affiliate grants and donated products. Lowe’s commitment through 2022 will bring the company’s total contributions to Habitat to more than $84 million.

To learn about our critical repair program, visit https://www.habitatcabarrus.org/services/critical-home-repair/.

Home Dedications January 2023

About Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County

Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County, a nonprofit organization, works to eliminate substandard housing through advocacy, education and in partnership with families and individuals. Habitat Cabarrus builds safe, decent, and affordable homes with qualified low-income individuals in need of a hand up. Habitat Cabarrus was established in 1989 and has built 168 homes and served 450 families through its critical home repair program. To learn more, call (704) 786-4001 or visit habitatcabarrus.org, Facebook or Instagram.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘We own what happened.’ Duke Energy details timeline of NC rolling blackouts decision

Speaking before the North Carolina Utilities Commission on Tuesday, Duke Energy leaders said the unprecedented rolling blackouts early on Christmas Eve were unfortunate but necessary as ramping-up demand was eclipsing a lower-than-expected energy supply hampered by frigid weather. “Our operators on Christmas Eve were faced with a series of rapidly evolving events during the morning hours ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'We get no sleep': Daily life in Ukraine's Bakhmut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts