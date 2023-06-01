Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HiTONE Fitness wanted to honor and remember Memorial Day through a tradition that is growing in the exercise community. They opened their doors of the Form Lab to the community and gym members on the morning of Memorial Day and hosted the Murph workout.

The Murph is a workout where you run one mile, do 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 bodyweight squats, and then run another mile while wearing a 20lb vest. This workout is named after Lt. Michael Murphy. He was a SEAL team member killed in Afghanistan during Operation Red Wings in 2005.

Every year on Memorial Day, people around the world honor fallen service members by completing the Murph challenge. The gym wanted to bring this tradition to their city of Concord. The veterans who participated stated how much they appreciated having a community to do the Murph with since they are no longer around their military units.

This was the inaugural year of hosting the Murph for HiTONE Fitness in Concord. They hope to continue to host the Murph in the years to come as a tradition for the local community to come together through health and fitness while remembering our veterans.

HiTONE Fitness is located at 3659 Concord Parkway South, Concord.