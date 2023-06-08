Mackenzie Reedybacon is used to people underestimating her.

As a 25-year-old involved in local politics, where many of the people in her orbit are often twice her age, she understands she is often overlooked.

“For a long time, getting started here, I was the youngest person, and most of the time, I still am the youngest person in most rooms,” she said.

Rather than viewing her youth as a weakness, Reedybacon embraces it and sees it as a strength, saying she can catch people by surprise, like a “stealth, sneak attack.”

“When I get my mind set on something, I’m going to do it,” she said. “I’m very stubborn. So if you tell me I can’t do something, let me show you what I can do.”

Her political resume is already pretty extensive: She has played key roles on several recent campaigns, including serving as campaign manager for Diamond Staton-Williams, who won election to the N.C. House last year, becoming the first person of color to represent Cabarrus in the North Carolina General Assembly.

She also was elected as the youngest chair of the Cabarrus County Democrats in April and is active within the Young Democrats of Rowan-Cabarrus.

“I was just really grateful that they looked at me as someone that they could trust to do the job,” she said of the delegates choosing her for the top spot.

Reedybacon is part of a broader movement of young Democrats across North Carolina who have taken on key leadership roles. Anderson Clayton, another 25-year-old political activist and friend of Reedybacon’s, was elected chairperson of the state party earlier this year.

“Across the state we’re seeing more young Dems getting more involved,” Reedybacon said. “I think we’re really in this to show people that the party itself has bite. We’re here, we’re reenergizing folks, the torch is being passed.”

“We can do this, we really can,” she added.

Getting involved in politics

Reedybacon has been interested in politics ever since she was a young child. One of her earliest memories was watching a Barack Obama speech during the runup to the 2008 election with her great-grandmother back in her native Arkansas.

“I just remember watching him on television…and I just remember looking at my grandmother and she was so excited about him,” Reedybacon said. “That’s a really special thing because a lot of folks from the area I grew up in, especially that generation of people, maybe had a different opinion of him (Obama).”

As excited and hopeful as she was about the 2008 presidential election, it was the disappointment surrounding the election eight years later, when Donald Trump took office, that motivated her to get involved within her community.

Reedybacon, who had already moved to Concord, began networking with several progressive groups, allowing her to form key connections with other like-minded individuals.

One of those was Doshia James, who invited Reedybacon to help with the campaign of Gail Young, who was running for N.C. House District 83 against longtime Republican incumbent Larry Pittman. James was Young’s campaign manager.

A natural introvert, Reedybacon had to overcome some initial anxieties in speaking with voters about Young. She soon found herself regularly making phone calls and knocking on doors in neighborhoods throughout the county.

"You could see it from just a couple of meetings with her, she had a lot of energy, she was incredibly intelligent and she had a lot of motivation," James said.

Young lost a close election in 2018 (she actually garnered more votes in Cabarrus, but Pittman won more support in Rowan), but decided to run again in 2020.

This time, Reedybacon served as deputy campaign manager, where she took on a more active role, running phone banks, training volunteers and working with Young’s field director.

"When Gail was going to run again in 2020, we immediately brought her in to say, 'Ok we'd love for you to play a big role in this campaign and let's map out what this is going to look like,'" James said.

Reedybacon recalls talking with a new volunteer on Zoom, who was apprehensive about making phone calls. After calmly walking her in detail through the training, the woman’s outlooked changed and she was excited to get to work.

“I looked at our field director and he was like, ‘You’re really good at this,’ and I was like, ‘I think I may be,’” she said.

Young lost another close election, though Reedybacon gained more valuable experience.

“Working on campaigns is hard work,” she said, noting she took a short break after the 2020 election to recharge. “It can be very, very demanding but I have the best memories.”

Finally breaking through

One of the people Reedybacon spoke with while making phone calls during Young’s second campaign was Diamond Staton-Williams, who at the time was a Harrisburg town councilwoman.

She had met Staton-Williams in passing several more times, before Staton-Williams reached out to Reedybacon to see if she would help with her reelection campaign.

“She had such good vibes immediately,” Reedybacon said. “I was just a fan of what she was doing and a fan of her in general.”

The feeling was mutual.

In an interview with the Independent Tribune, Staton-Williams said she was impressed with Reedybacon's "strong sense of community" and "ability to pull people together."

Aware that North Carolina was set to have its political maps redrawn, Reedybacon encouraged Staton-Williams numerous times to run for statewide office in 2022, even texting her a screenshot of the new district.

“I said, ‘Hey, this would be your district if you ran,’” she said. “This would be difficult but I think we have something here.”

Each time, though Staton-Williams declined the offer.

Finally, late at night last February, right before the filing deadline to run for office, Staton-Williams sent Reedybacon a short text. “Are you ready?” it said.

“I was over the moon, so excited,” Reedybacon said about Staton-Williams agreeing to run for District 73, which was slightly more advantageous for Democrats than when Young was running.

“I felt so hopeful in that moment because there was no doubt in my mind that she was the person for this," Reedybacon said.

Diamond-Staton credits Reedybacon's "tenacity and perseverance" as helping to change her mind.

"I was absolutely a no, but sometimes you have to be outside of yourself and see what other people see in you," Staton-Williams said.

Thinking she would be one of many volunteers to help with the campaign, Reedybacon was taken aback when Staton-Williams asked her to serve as campaign manager.

Not sure what to do, she called her mentor, Doshia James, Gail Young’s campaign manager, who told her to accept the position. It was a challenge, but one she had been preparing for.

Staton-Williams won the race last November by fewer than 700 votes.

By flipping District 73 (which had been Pittman’s seat though he decided not to seek reelection) from red to blue helped Democrats stave off a GOP supermajority in the NC House by one seat. That was short-lived though, after Rep. Tricia Cotham switched to the Republican party earlier this year.

“Neither of us planned on losing on election night, but I don’t think that we were adequately prepared for winning,” Reedybacon said. “It was so surreal.”

Reedybacon credits much of the campaign’s success to the mobilization and outreach efforts that took place during Young’s runs for office.

“If we hadn’t done everything we did to organize for Gail in 2018 and 2020, I really do not think we would have been able to successfully send Diamond to Raleigh,” she said.

Reedybacon's youth was never an issue for Staton-Williams, who is one of the younger members of the NC House.

"If you see someone that's younger than you, that's passionate about something, such as politics, you should empower them to do it and give them the opportunity and skills that they need to be successful," Staton-Williams said

Running for office herself

Having worked with both Young and Staton-Williams, Reedybacon became familiar with Democratic parties’ political infrastructure within Cabarrus County. At times last year, she even had fleeting thoughts about running for a leadership position.

Things changed in early 2023, when Anderson Clayton took over the North Carolina Democratic Party, becoming the youngest state party leader in the country.

Clayton told the paper that after her victory, she encouraged Reedybacon to run for office.

"She is actually someone that deeply cares about people at the end of the day," Clayton said.

Feeling inspired by Clayton's win, Reedybacon posted on social media in March that she was running for chair of the Cabarrus County Democrats.

“I promise that I will meet this moment with open ears and bold action,” she wrote on Facebook. “I will leverage the relationships I've built to ensure we get the resources we need as a county party and fight for the folks who feel like they haven’t had a seat at the table.”

During the county convention at Concord High School on April 15, when the results were made official, Reedybacon took over as the new leader of the county party.

“In that moment, I allowed myself to be fully present in the room with all those folks,” she said.

Clayton is proud of all that her friend has accomplished.

"I would want 100 Mackenzie Reedybacon's running around all over North Carolina representing the Democratic party because I know it's going to be a good representation of what a party that cares about people really should be," she said.

"We are lucky as a party to have her," Clayton added.

Looking to the future, Reedybacon is optimistic Cabarrus can produce a healthy pipeline of quality Democratic candidates along with dedicated volunteers to help with critical outreach efforts.

She feels the party has to do a better job investing in rural areas if it hopes to erode Republicans’ grip on local power.

“We cannot even think about becoming more blue without the rural parts of the county,” she said. “We can’t do it without them."

She knows it will not be easy, and people will likely continue to doubt her, which she said is fine. Reedybacon is up to the challenge.

“If I had a dollar for every time someone told me last year that Diamond winning was just impossible and it wasn’t going to happen, I would be able to retire comfortably,” she said.