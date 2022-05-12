National Nurses Week is here and what better way to celebrate than getting to know a bit about one of the nurses working in the Cabarrus community.

The first installment in the Independent Tribune's Meet out Nurses Q and A series went out in March, highlighting the emergence from the darkest part of the pandemic.

Now with this second installment, get a peek into the joys, fears and daily balance of a nurse's work.

Meet Trish West, nurse manager of the Progressive Care and Observation Units at Atrium Health Cabarrus, DNP, MSN, RN, NEA-BC.

West lived in California until the age of 19 when she and her family made that cross-country move to North Carolina. She attended nursing school at a diploma nursing program in Charlotte and received both her master’s and doctorate in nursing administration from Western Carolina University.

How long have you been in nursing? How long at Atrium Health? What is your current role?

This is my 40th year of nursing and my ninth year at Atrium Health. I currently serve as the nurse manager for the progressive care and observation units at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

Why did you want to become a nurse? What or who inspired you?

My aunt was a nurse who I idolized starting from a very young age. I thought she was such a wonderful role model. She would come home dressed in her white uniform and was so comforting and caring to all those she met. Everyone spoke about how wonderful she was as a nurse. She elicited so many positive thoughts and feelings for me when I was around her. Because of these positive images, I couldn’t wait to get into nursing to help people and started my health care journey early as a junior volunteer at the young age of 15. I remember the excitement I felt doing the simple things like filling patients’ ice buckets or performing any helping tasks. The excitement only grew stronger. A short time later, while in my teens, I had a dream about my calling into nursing that cemented my desire to be a nurse and only propelled me forward into this helping career.

What do you enjoy most about being a nurse? What's most rewarding?

I love to spend time helping patients and new nurses. I also love the feeling of knowing I can help to make a difference within the world of health care. There are so many rewarding moments listening to patients, families and my team.

I am so proud to be a nurse. I love it more today than I did 40 years ago. The most rewarding part of being a nurse is knowing that you make a difference in decisions that are made whether it be that of a new nurse- choosing a job, deciding a school to continue his/her education, collaborating with a family or provider in a plan of care, leading a nursing unit in quality measures, or lobbying for change in health care policy.

What are some challenges?

While the positive far outweighs the negative, there have been many challenges with nursing throughout my career. Recruitment and retention of staff, particularly nurses, is one notable challenge and two large infection prevention concerns – the AIDS Crisis in the ‘80s and the recent COVID-19 pandemic – has been another. COVID was a particularly difficult challenge that we continue to face. The nursing shortage and how to handle nurse-to-patient ratios is a daily struggle which has been accentuated in part by the COVID pandemic.

What is a memory or event from your nursing career that you treasure or find inspiring?

I find the way my team took care of COVID-19 patients and each other during the COVID pandemic inspiring. It was an unprecedented time and the team forged through it with such courage, strength, and fortitude. I will never forget how I felt as a leader. I felt so proud and at times overwhelmed by the sheer sense of how my team bravely stepped out into the unknown and risked their lives to care for the lives of others!

What is one aspect of your job that you wish non-health care workers knew more about?

I wish non-health care workers could feel the way our health care workers feel by walking a day in a health care worker’s shoes. I would like them to understand how this very stressful time has affected the teams’ overall mental health, how the team has had to prioritize often difficult decisions, been kept away from loved ones, and felt very real feelings of distress. The team always expressed a very real desire to care for the patients but a very real fear in being able to do so. There was much death, many sad situations, many things that caused “moral distress” among members of the team. I would also like more education to the public on “moral distress.” In medicine, this is an emotional state that arises when policies prevent a nurse from doing what they believe is right, leaving them feeling powerless or helpless. It is a very under published topic today.

What advice do you have for someone who may be considering a career in health care?

I would encourage research to ensure the area and degree of pursuit… but more than anything, I would say follow your heart. There is certainly a need for health care workers and health care workers are essential to our society.

How do you spend your free time? Any hobbies? — things to help you unplug from work?

I love to spend time with my husband, Mark, and our golden retriever, Sadie. I also love to take rides in my little red bug, work out and take long walks. Mark and I also spend time outside gardening and working in the yard.

I would like to stay active with the North Carolina Nurses Association and the Academy of Medical Surgical Nurses. By participating in those organizations, I always come back to a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. that resonates with me: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter.” Atrium Health propels me forward to continue the work of advancing the health of others- our family, our friends, our city, and our world at large. I am honored to serve at Atrium Health.