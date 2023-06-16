CONCORD – Libraries are changing, and Cabarrus County is changing with them.

Long gone are the days of stuffy, quiet spaces. Walk into a Cabarrus County Public Library and you’ll likely be greeted by a children’s storytime session or a community group meeting rather than a “shhh!” from behind an intimidating desk.

The County currently operates five library branches, with new Mt. Pleasant and Afton Ridge locations planned as combination libraries and active living centers.

The mixed-use facilities will house all the resources Cabarrus libraries offer, including a wide variety of books, information, materials, programs and resources along with the total wellness services offered by the County’s Active Living Centers.

“Libraries are one place in our community where everyone is welcome,” said Library System Director Melanie Holles. “Library staff love helping people and are committed to being open and welcoming. These new combined facilities will allow us the opportunity to connect more people in our community with our services.”

Active Living and Parks Director Londa Strong agrees.

“This cooperative effort will result in visitors having more amenities to utilize,” Strong said. “We envision grandparents enjoying the Active Living Center while their grandchildren are participating in an activity at the library—it’s a win-win for all.”

Cabarrus County Library and Active Living Center at Mt. Pleasant and Virginia Foil Park

Sitework of the Cabarrus County Library and Active Living Center at Mt. Pleasant and Virginia Foil Park is expected to begin in September of 2023, with an anticipated opening in late fall of 2024.

The roughly 20,000-square-foot facility will be located at 1111 N. Washington St., near Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant and Cabarrus Family Medicine. When visitors walk through the main entrance, they’ll be greeted by an informational reception area directing patrons.

The current design for Virginia Foil Park features a playground, three ball fields, restrooms, storage area and concession stand, with several other amenities being considered.

The current Mt. Pleasant Active Living Center is owned by the town of Mt. Pleasant. The town has agreed to let the County continue their lease of the building as the Mt. Pleasant LunchPlus Club site. This will allow the County to continue providing nutritious meals to qualifying Cabarrus County residents ages 60 and above.

For more information on Cabarrus County LunchPlus Clubs, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/Government/Departments/Human-Services/Adult-and-Family-Services/LunchPlus-Clubs.

New library and active center at Afton Ridge

The Cabarrus County Library and Active Living Center at Afton Ridge will serve a rapidly growing part of Cabarrus. Construction is expected to start in October 2023, with a projected opening of January 2025.

Located at 6095 Glen Afton Blvd. in Concord, near the Afton Ridge Shopping Center, the roughly 40,000-square-foot space will welcome visitors much like Mt. Pleasant. The main entrance will open to a lobby with an informational reception area directing patrons.

The new space will offer a modern aesthetic, while efficiently providing residents the services they seek.

“The Mt. Pleasant and Afton Ridge facilities are the future.” said County Manager Mike Downs. “They allow the County to better utilize large gathering spaces while fueling the minds and bodies of residents of all ages.”

The County’s Fiscal Year 24 (FY24) Recommended Budget includes several adjustments to support these new and expanded operations, including up to $17.5 million to complete the upfit for the new Afton Ridge facility through the Community Investment Fund.

The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners will vote on the FY24 Recommended Budget during their June 19 board meeting.

Cabarrus libraries through the years

As with many community endeavors, library operations and funding have been a partnership among the County, municipalities and the public.

The current building of the Concord Branch opened in February of 1977. At the time it was owned and operated by the City of Concord, with Cabarrus County covering about 50% of the annual operating expenses.

In planning for the building, the mayor and aldermen of Concord announced 100% support for the new $1 million library, as well as a commitment to not use tax increases or bonds for funding.

The Canon Foundation pledged $500,000 and the mayor stated the remainder of the cost would come from federal revenue sharing. A group of residents—Concord-Cabarrus Friends of the Library—was formed in 1974 to raise additional money and support for the building.

In 1983, the North Carolina General Assembly appropriated $50,000 to build a public library in Kannapolis. The funds were placed in an interest-bearing account for a future date. In June of that same year, Cabarrus-Kannapolis Friends of the Library was formed to support development.

In 1984, Cabarrus County Commissioners voted to earmark $600,000 over the next two years to build the facility, prompted by the availability of a challenge grant that would provide $500,000 for the project if the remainder of the estimated $1.277 million cost was committed.

The Cannon Mills Company donated the land and architectural services, and the Cannon Trust provided the challenge grant. Library planners projected the General Assembly would allocate another $100,000 in the June 1984 budget session to complete the required amount.

The Kannapolis branch officially opened on January 9, 1986, making a Cabarrus County multi-library system a reality.

In keeping with the partnership tradition started by the Concord and Kannapolis Branches, the Mt. Pleasant Branch opened in August of 1996 with funding from the County, Friends of the Mt. Pleasant Public Library, private donations and the Town of Mt. Pleasant.

Friends of the Mt. Pleasant Library raised $325,000 to build, furnish and landscape the library. County Commissioners committed to accept the library as a gift once built, assuming operating costs and agreeing to buy the library’s collection for $100,000.

The land, then worth $30,000, was donated. The Cannon Foundation pledged up to $100,000 as a matching challenge, pledging one dollar for every two dollars raised from other sources. The town of Mt. Pleasant pledged $65,000 for the matching challenge, and $25,000 for furnishings. The County committed $17,000 from a state grant.

The Harrisburg Library opened in July 2001. Harrisburg Friends of the Library raised $1.3 million to build and furnish the facility, with the County funding operating costs and collections. Of the money raised by Friends of the Library, $150,000 was from the Canon Foundation, $528,415 was from a federal block grant allocated by the town of Harrisburg, and $50,000 was from the town for architectural fees. The land was also acquired by the town of Harrisburg.

The County’s newest branch, Midland, opened in January of 2019, after operating Mobile Mondays on the first and third Mondays of the month since January of 2017.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Midland branch, Midland Magic (a group of locals who put together a community festival with venders, carnival rides, fireworks, bands and more) presented the Friends of the Midland Library with a $10,000 donation.

At the time, one community services coordinator supervised the branch, working with two part-time assistants. A senior library assistant floater position was added to the library system in 2020 and covers Midland frequently. In January 2021, one full-time position was added to the staff and hours were extended.

To meet the continuing increased demand for services at the Midland Branch, two new positions and an increase in part-time position hours for the proposed schedule expansion is recommended in the County’s FY24 Recommended Budget.

Plan your next visit

The Concord, Harrisburg and Kannapolis Branches currently operate during the following dates and times:

• Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Mt. Pleasant Branch currently operates during the following dates and times:

• Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And, the Midland Branch currently operates during the following dates and times:

• Tuesday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Through August 31, the Library System is hosting its 2023 Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme, “All Together Now,” promotes community and togetherness for all ages. Cabarrus residents can log time spent reading and participating in a variety of age-appropriate literary activities like reading, games, discussion and story development.

To participate, visit a Cabarrus County library branch to register for a library card or make sure your existing card is up to date. Then sign up for your Beanstack account at cabarruscounty.beanstack.com/reader365.

Reading logs are available at all five Cabarrus library branches, or online from the County’s Summer Reading Program website.

Visit www.cabarruscounty.us/Government/Departments/Library or follow the library’s Facebook page @CabarrusCountyLibrary to stay up to date on library events, offerings and news.

The Concord Active Living Center currently operates during the following dates and times:

• Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Mt. Pleasant Active Living Center currently operates Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit www.cabarruscounty.us/Government/Departments/Active-Living-and-Parks or follow Active Living and Park’s Facebook page @CabCoALP to stay up to date on classes, events, programs and more.