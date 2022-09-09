Mejia named CCS Beginning Teacher of the Year

CONCORD – C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School ESL teacher Natalia Mejia has been selected as the 2022-23 Cabarrus County Schools Beginning Teacher of the Year.

Mejia was surprised at her school with the announcement by CCS Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki and Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. Marion Bish.

A graduate of UNC Charlotte with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and a double minor in Teaching English as a Second Language and Reading K-12, Mejia is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Latin American Studies at UNCC. Some of her outstanding accomplishments include memberships in Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education, Honors in Education, Tedx Craver Road speaker, and co-author for multiple educational publications including Language Teachers Studying Abroad: Identities, Emotions, and Disruptions.

Ms. Mejia has served in a variety of volunteer and leadership roles including:

⦁OurBridge program benefitting refugees;

⦁Group leader for 49ers for Teach Day Latinx;

⦁Speaker for Latin Americans Working for Achievement;

⦁Co-creator of NGO for Knit Together Mission, a project supporting Blankets for Mandela; and,

⦁Co-creator of NGO 49ers for Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief.

Mejia joined CCS as a beginning teacher in August, 2021. Recognizing the need for bilingual, multi-cultural representation in the classroom sparked Natalia’s desire to become an ESL teacher. Her instructional philosophy emphasizes the necessity and the rewards of building strong relationships between school and the Latino community.

“Ms. Mejia has been a wonderful addition to our CCG Family,” said C.C. Griffin Principal Yolonda Blakeney. “Ms. Mejia has gone above and beyond to make sure that her ESL students receive an equitable and quality education.

“Ms. Mejia takes the time to help her students with organization, social, and life skills that have provided them with additional skills to excel in their core classes.”