Memorial Day - Remembering those who gave all

Veterans organizations and others across Cabarrus County are planning ceremonies and observances Monday for Memorial Day — a day to honor those who sacrificed the most for American freedom.

The annual Kannapolis ceremony kicks things off with a program at noon. Later, in Mount Pleasant at 3 p.m., Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society will play “Taps” as part of the “Taps Across America” program.

American Legion Post 51 hosted a blood drive earlier this week as part of the Memorial Day remembrance. Post 51, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 27, Scouts and others have placed American flags on veterans’ graves across the area.

The Ride of Pride in Kannapolis

The Kannapolis Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at Veterans Park starting at noon.

The ceremony will be preceded with a parade of veterans. The A.L. Brown High School Navy JROTC unit will be leading the parade.

Veterans and units will be marching or riding the truck celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Ride of Pride from Freightliner in Cleveland.

The Ride of Pride will be escorted by the Patriot Guard. Any other units or vehicles who’d like to participate in the parade should call Jimmy Wilson, chairman of the ceremony, at 704-794-3417.

The parade will form up at the parking garage on Main Street and start at about 11:40 a.m. Monday.

The ceremony in the park will start at noon, and the guest speaker this year is Maj. Gen. Charles H. Swannack Jr., U.S. Army, retired.

Gold Star Families present at the observance also will be recognized.

“We’re also asking everyone to bring their own chairs and umbrellas. If needed, water will be made available throughout the park. If you have any small American Flags, please bring them,” Wilson said.

This year’s ceremony is sponsored by Beaver-Pittman American Legion Post 115 and the Ladies Auxiliary unit 115.

The auxiliary will be distributing poppies and will have baked goods for sale for attendees to make donations for efforts to support veterans in nursing homes and the VA hospital in Salisbury.

Joining in ‘Taps Across America’

ECHS will participate in Taps Across America, the national moment of remembrance recognizing those who died in military service to the United States. It will be at 3 p.m.

Taps Across America began in 2020 as a way to commemorate Memorial Day during the pandemic. This year, thousands of buglers across the U.S. will sound Taps following one minute of silence at 3 p.m. local time.

ECHS is pleased to announce that local trumpet player and educator Corey Gaston will sound Taps.

Gaston is a former U.S. Marine Corps musician and member of the Marine Corps Band. As a professional commercial trumpet player, he has worked with some of the world’s finest musicians, including Maynard Ferguson, Ron Kenoly, Travis Cottrell, Tom Smith, Donald Lawrence and Tri-City Singers, Maurette Brown-Clark, and Bill and Gloria Gaither. He is a doctoral candidate at Liberty University and earned a certificate in Trumpet Performance and Theory from the Armed Services School of Music. A dedicated educator, he is the band director at Concord Academy.

The public is invited to gather on the lawn of the ECHS Museum at 1145 N. College St. in Mount Pleasant, ahead of the 3 p.m. minute of silence. Following Taps, attendees will be invited to ring the museum bell in memory of loved ones who died in service.

For more information on Taps Across America, visit www.TapsAcrossAmerica.org.

Housed on the campus of the former Mount Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors, Western Carolina Male Academy and North Carolina College, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is a nonprofit organization committed to restoring and preserving the rich history of eastern Cabarrus County.

