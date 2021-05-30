MEMORIAL DAY: Remembering Michael, Matt, Shawn and many more

The route has become an unconscious execution of muscle memory. After passing through security, I take the first exit to the left passing the gathering lines waiting for a pulled coach tour. A left on Eisenhower Drive brings me to the first markers of this most-revered garden of stone. Depending on the trip, I either walk alone in silence or with my fingers interlaced with those of my wife’s hand. My final turn is a left on York Drive and Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery is along my right side.
It is a path that resembles a triangle as I visit Michael, Matt, and Shawn. I spend a moment at each often in silence or I will tell my family a story about each of these men who were such an important part of my life. There are usually tears and each visit is concluded with embracing each of the headstones and placing a coin on the top. Shawn is the final stop mainly because we were the closest and that visit is usually the most difficult. My family usually places their hands on my shoulder as I kneel and weep while they shed their tears silently in reverence the bond that I have so often tried unsuccessfully to put into words.
I retrace my path towards the exit repeating a silent exercise of self-composure. I have been enough now to recognize other men and women who are visiting for the same purpose and we often exchange a nod or a quick embrace. It is an understanding that we share by experiencing similar circumstances and equally devastating losses.
I have other brothers and sisters resting across the country. Some were from basic training, some from deployments, and others were the toughest…ones who came to me injured who I was unable to save. I have made a vow to myself that I will never skip visiting any of them if I am in the city of their internment.
I have not, however, visited on a Memorial Day. This was initially borne out of a desire to avoid the crowds that the holiday inevitably brings but has become a pledge to make Memorial Day what I believe it was always meant to be; a moment of remembrance followed by a much longer celebration of the gifts of God that each one of these fallen heroes are to our nation.
Although this holiday has been established since 1868, Congress passed the National Moment of Remembrance Act in 2000. This act “encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in the service of the nation.”
I present to you that this minute should be the proper perspective for all of us.
I ask each of you to take that moment on Memorial Day for remembrance and gratitude and spend the rest of the holiday weekend celebrating what those sacrifices have given us. This weekend should not be a somber procession with low-hanging heads. Veterans and, I am quite sure, those that have fallen would want us all to smile at their memories and then enjoy the freedoms and blessings of living in this nation that they were willing to, in the words of Lincoln, give “their last full measure of devotion.”
Do not feel guilty for experiencing joy with friends at that cookout or while watching your kids play in the pool. Your freedom and happiness were the motivations for most of us to go to war in the first place and we would all rest better knowing it is still there.
George Patton once said, “it is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather, we should thank God that such men lived.”
Michael, Matt, and Shawn and all the others have given me many more reasons to smile during our time together than reasons to cry at their loss and that is how I intend to remember them.
Have a wonderful Memorial Day weekend. Never forget.
Dr. Grant Campbell is an OB/GYN from Concord who served as a Trauma Surgeon with the United States Army Medical Corps during deployments to Iraq, Kuwait, and Afghanstan.