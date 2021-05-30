MEMORIAL DAY: Remembering Michael, Matt, Shawn and many more

I have other brothers and sisters resting across the country. Some were from basic training, some from deployments, and others were the toughest…ones who came to me injured who I was unable to save. I have made a vow to myself that I will never skip visiting any of them if I am in the city of their internment.

I have not, however, visited on a Memorial Day. This was initially borne out of a desire to avoid the crowds that the holiday inevitably brings but has become a pledge to make Memorial Day what I believe it was always meant to be; a moment of remembrance followed by a much longer celebration of the gifts of God that each one of these fallen heroes are to our nation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although this holiday has been established since 1868, Congress passed the National Moment of Remembrance Act in 2000. This act “encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in the service of the nation.”

I present to you that this minute should be the proper perspective for all of us.