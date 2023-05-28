Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

There was no sound other than the soft thumping of raindrops on the windshield of the rental car I had pulled off the round on Highway 1 just north of Palmer, Alaska. The tears would no longer wait for my failing effort to process a conversation that simply could not be processed. My wife and son both placed their hands on me knowing that no words would be the right ones. This could not be true. This had to be just an awful mistake.

It had been 15 minutes since a simple text of “Please call” had appeared on my phone. It was from Parks, a fellow Afghanistan veteran that was far closer to a brother than a friend, and it was unusual. Our tight circle of men and women, who had shared the better part of 2015 in the elevations of the Hindu Kush in Afghanistan serving in a Forward Surgical Team, stayed in contact and texts weren’t rare. Texts, however, that didn’t start with the good-natured insult or crass humor were uncommon and this sounded a faint alarm in my mind. We quickened our pace as we left the remote rented cabin we were in and climbed in the car. Cellular signal was poor here (which was one of the reasons we had chosen it as a vacation location), and it would be a few minutes before I could return the call.

Seven years ago, Michael Clark was the Detachment Sergeant for the 946th Forward Surgical Team attached to the 3rd Group Special Forces in Logar Province, Afghanistan. He was the principal senior-enlisted soldier of the unit and oversaw the operations of a group that provided immediate surgical care to wounded soldiers in close proximity to combat operations. The unit included medics, surgical techs, nurses and trauma surgeons … one of which was me. It was a close-knit group who had ignored personal danger and exhaustion to do their jobs and save lives. The bonds that were cultivated during that time had remained strong over the years and Parks had the burden of calling each of us to tell us that our brother Clark had been killed just a few hours earlier.

A veteran of several deployments, a father, a husband and a mentor to countless junior soldiers had lost his life during a training accident in Georgia due to a lightning strike. It was simply incomprehensible. We had made it through rocket attacks, mortars, snipers, hard landings … even an earthquake. We were all either out of the service or winding down our military careers. The danger was behind us. This was just not something that happens. The absurdity of it was only magnified by its cruel randomness. No matter how many times I tried to deny it on the side of the road, reality simply brushed those attempts off.

A few weeks later, our circle would gather for the funeral. We had donned our dress uniforms (some more snug in fit than the preceding years) and sat shoulder to shoulder as we had stood so many times. The preceding night had included many stories and many raising of glasses where tears and laughter had been prominent. But today, it was time to say goodbye. In observance of his wishes, I had given the eulogy where I attempted to give a proper story of his extraordinary life and influence as well as help all gathered to make sense of what had happened. As the echoes of the Honor Guard rifles faded away, we embraced each other and pledged to look over the wife and kids whose lives had been turned upside down and to remain in contact forever.

It wasn’t the first time we have said goodbye to one of our own and they are all met with a mixture of sadness and acceptance. We are soldiers. We each knew that tragedy was very likely to be a part of our vocations. Our nation had been at war for several years before each of us had volunteered to serve. It was part of the job and we accepted it. FDR said that “courage is moving towards something more important than fear.” Our true fear lies not in the possible tragedies we may have to face, but the sacrifices of those lost being forgotten by a nation eager to move on.

A perpetual state of mourning is not a reasonable expectation of anyone and would not be the wishes of those who have given their lives in the service of the country. Rather, mourning should be replaced by recognition of sacrifice and a celebration that such men and women existed willing to give what Abraham Lincoln described as their “last full measure of devotion.” And that, in its truest essence, is what Memorial Day should be about.

Those soldiers who have lost brothers and sisters in service as well as the families of the fallen will always carry sadness, but we as a nation can assuage some of that pain by carrying the responsibilities of remembrance and celebration that all owe as members of a society whose freedom is safeguarded by those willing to die for it.

I do not wish for you to spend this holiday in a state of sorrow. I want you to have a day of fellowship and joy with one small request: for just a moment, bow your head and place your hand over your heart with remembrance and gratitude and then smile heavenward to those who gave the greatest possession they had for all of us.

Happy Memorial Day. Never Forget.