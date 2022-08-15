Miami Church Road bridge to be replaced

MT. PLEASANT – The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $1.2 million contract to replace the bridge on Miami Church Road over Dutch Buffalo Creek to Albemarle contractor NJR Group, Inc.

The bridge, built in 1966, will be removed and replaced with a cored slab structure. The contractor can begin work as soon as Aug. 22, and the bridge must be open to traffic by mid-May 2023. Vegetation establishment and landscaping will continue into early November.