 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Miami Church Road bridge to be replaced

  • Updated
  • 0
Bridge replacement

The contractor can begin work on the bridge replacement by Aug. 22 and is supposed to be complete by mid-May, 2023.

 Image by awsloley from Pixabay

MT. PLEASANT – The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $1.2 million contract to replace the bridge on Miami Church Road over Dutch Buffalo Creek to Albemarle contractor NJR Group, Inc.

The bridge, built in 1966, will be removed and replaced with a cored slab structure. The contractor can begin work as soon as Aug. 22, and the bridge must be open to traffic by mid-May 2023. Vegetation establishment and landscaping will continue into early November.

During construction, drivers will be detoured along Mt. Pleasant Road, N.C. 200, and Barrier-Georgeville Road, returning to Miami Church Road.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Red panda hoodwinks Australian zookeepers, escapes Adelaide Zoo for two days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts