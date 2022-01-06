Michael R. Coltrane dies, Concord community reflects on the Coltrane impact

Dusch said many of those businesses grew up just as the city was starting to get some of its own footing.

"You look at all the things that happen like that and I am just so proud that we can come together and keep growing with all these things coming in here," Dusch said. "To have that variety of business coming in here, not just the Cannon Mills, telephone company and businesses they bring, but the partnership all of them had with the city. Our electric department was started around the same time the telephone company was started, so those grew up together."

When the telephone company was first started in the end of the 19th century, the rates for business subscribers was $15 a year and $10 for residential customers. It later served customers in Stanley and Rowan counties as well. By the time the company was bought out in 2007, it had seen several changes, many of which were accomplished after Mike joined the company in 1987.

In the 1990s, the telephone company became CT Communications, Inc. and contained the Concord Telephone Company and the Concord Telephone Long Distance Company. The CTC Exchange Services was later added to offer an extended range of services on a single bill.