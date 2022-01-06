Michael R. Coltrane dies, Concord community reflects on the Coltrane impact

Michael "Mike" R. Coltrane died this past weekend, and members of the community have been mourning his loss and remembering the impact he and his family have made on the Concord community.
Doug Stafford, a friend of Mike's, said he was still coming to terms with the news.
"Mike's family was key for the development of the community and just philanthropic contributions," Stafford said. "He was wonderful to work with, responsive, kind and considerate. His father Bub Coltrane was one of the kindest individuals you would ever know. He gave generously, but he didn't want the notoriety that came with that. Mike was the same way."
The history
Mike and his father were a descendants of Daniel B. Coltrane who started the Concord National Bank in 1888 and later founded the Concord Telephone Company along with his son.
For Concord, the Coltrane name has been a staple in the community for more than 100 years.
Concord Mayor Bill Dusch, one of Mike's relatives, said at one point in time there were a handful of strong local businesses in Concord that paved the way.
"It was a very close knit community. It was the cotton mills, it was Cannon Mills and it was the bank and the telephone company," Dusch said.
Dusch said many of those businesses grew up just as the city was starting to get some of its own footing.
"You look at all the things that happen like that and I am just so proud that we can come together and keep growing with all these things coming in here," Dusch said. "To have that variety of business coming in here, not just the Cannon Mills, telephone company and businesses they bring, but the partnership all of them had with the city. Our electric department was started around the same time the telephone company was started, so those grew up together."
When the telephone company was first started in the end of the 19th century, the rates for business subscribers was $15 a year and $10 for residential customers. It later served customers in Stanley and Rowan counties as well. By the time the company was bought out in 2007, it had seen several changes, many of which were accomplished after Mike joined the company in 1987.
In the 1990s, the telephone company became CT Communications, Inc. and contained the Concord Telephone Company and the Concord Telephone Long Distance Company. The CTC Exchange Services was later added to offer an extended range of services on a single bill.
When the bank opened in 1888, it was one of the first national banks in the state. It later became became First Charter Bank and spread its reach wider through the state. It was later bought by Fifth Third Bank in 2007.
The community
Mike followed the family business and went into banking for several years before he moved to the Concord Telephone Company where he ultimately held the title of CEO.
But the Coltranes are also known for their ties to the community. They have a long history with the Concord Rotary Club, the Cabarrus Boys & Girls Club and what is now the Coltrane L.I.F.E. Center.
Mayor Dusch said that community spirit carried into the family's concern for health care.
"They were also very active in the hospital, Cabarrus Memorial Hospital," he said. "The Coltranes were extremely involved in it from the time in started in 1937. We really needed a hospital and we didn't have anything here."
Like other members of his family, Mike was on the Board of Commissioners for what is now known as Atrium Health Cabarrus and saw its merge into the Carolina Healthcare System in the late 2000s.
Mike was involved in several community organizations including Boy Scouts of America, United Way and the Concord Rotary Club, which is where he came to know former mayor Scott Pagett.
"I wasn't a mover or shaker, but many of the town elders were members of that Rotary Club," Padgett said. "I was fortunate to be around at that time to get to know Mike and his father and the other peopel who helped shape Concord."
Mike also gave back to he community through a charitable fund called Michael R. and Anne C. Coltrane Donor Advised Fund through the Foundation of the Carolinas.
The man
Padgett said that the Coltranes often gave to the community and wanted no fanfare.
"They were from an era where you didn't brag about your accomplishments or wealth," he said. "They were just people that happened to have a bank and a telephone company."
Friend Jim Ramseur also commented on Mike's passing remembering how they shared a love for Concord history.
"With Mike’s passing, Concord lost another icon of our city. He and I were among a small group who collected local Concord history. Most competitively, were Concord postcards from the early part of the last century," Ramseur said.
And while Mike's career with the telephone company was long, his impact, Stafford said, extended far beyond that.
"He made a tremendous impact on his community and he did that long after he left CT Communications," Stafford said. "The thing I loved about Mike was he was a strong encourager. He would always encourage you to do better and he was quick to give you good word or tell you when something needed to change. I know the community is going to miss him. I am going to miss him."