Midland Fire struggles with staffing issues, presents town council with possible solution

The fire department would handle interviews and the hiring process and then provide a list of employees to the town. The employees would receive their paychecks from the town as well. The fire department would reimburse the town monthly for all payroll expenses associated with leasing the employees including pay, insurances and benefits.

The six drivers would be split between Fire Stations 1 and 2. The drivers would be on a three shift schedule and each driver would work one shift. This would ensure that the stations have a driver at all times.

Ward also said he would like the drivers' pay to start at $15 an hour.

Having full-time drivers, Ward said, will help bump the numbers back up.

Former Midland Fire Chief and Council member Allen Burnette spoke in favor of the proposal. He said that over the years, more departments in the area have relied on part-time employees to fill out staffing. But with the increase in demand, the pool of part-time employees hasn't gotten any bigger and it is now harder to fill up a schedule with part-time employees. With full-time employees, the department will know that it has drivers available. Burnette said offering a full-time position with benefits will attract more applicants.