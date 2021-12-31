More than notable - Joseph Galloway, an American hero

Joe was and remains highly respected in the field of journalism and among military families. He was special consultant to Colin Powell, and always spoke truth to power to the point that Rumsfeld, Cheney. Wolfowitz and Perle considered him a daily irritant like a pruritic rash that would not go away.
Joe was described as the finest combat correspondent by General Norman Schwatrzkopf. It was Joe who unearthed the information that forced the Clinton Administration to capitulate and award 8 Medals of Honor to African Americans who fought in World War II. I can send you the article he wrote regarding this. These 8 soldiers were recommended for a lower award intentionally because at the time, in the 1940s and 50s racism was so rampant that these recommendations were purposely down graded.
He co-authored the book " We Were Soldiers Once and Young". It remains mandatory reading at West Point, the War College, The Citadel, and Virginia Military Institute as lessons in leadership.
He was close friends and highly respected by Generals HR McMaster, Mike Myatt, Tony Zinni and Barry McCaffrey. He was nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom but passed away before he could receive it. I will be happy to forward to you the over 60 letters of support of this nomination. Among these letters you will see the names of Rich Armitage, Larry Wilkerson, Admiral Mike Mullen, Diane Carlson Evans, and Randall Wallace.
He along with fellow "Bad Boys of Knight Ridder" were the inspiration for Rob Reiner's "Shock and Awe" as they were the only four calling out the lies of the Bush Administration that led us into Iraq.
That he was a resident of Cabarrus County, that Medal of Honor, Silver Star recipients, Purple Heart recipients and General Officers came from across the nation to attend his funeral makes this even more egregious. Add to this the fact that he was the only civilian awarded the Bronze Star with V Device for valor by the army in the entirety of the Vietnam war and you will hopefully understand why this omission remains a mystery to me.
November 13 was proclaimed to be Joseph Galloway Day by Concord's City Council.
Joe was and remains a beacon in truth. His motto was "Stand Firm. Stand tall. Tell the truth and to hell with the slings and arrows thrown at you."