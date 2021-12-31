More than notable - Joseph Galloway, an American hero

Joe was and remains highly respected in the field of journalism and among military families. He was special consultant to Colin Powell, and always spoke truth to power to the point that Rumsfeld, Cheney. Wolfowitz and Perle considered him a daily irritant like a pruritic rash that would not go away.

Joe was described as the finest combat correspondent by General Norman Schwatrzkopf. It was Joe who unearthed the information that forced the Clinton Administration to capitulate and award 8 Medals of Honor to African Americans who fought in World War II. I can send you the article he wrote regarding this. These 8 soldiers were recommended for a lower award intentionally because at the time, in the 1940s and 50s racism was so rampant that these recommendations were purposely down graded.

He co-authored the book " We Were Soldiers Once and Young". It remains mandatory reading at West Point, the War College, The Citadel, and Virginia Military Institute as lessons in leadership.

