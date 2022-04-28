Mortgage assistance available for eligible homeowners affected by COVID-19

CONCORD – City of Concord homeowners who experienced hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fell behind on their mortgage payments, are invited to apply for relief through the Emergency Mortgage Assistance Payment Program. Eligible homeowners can receive up to $5,000 toward their mortgage payments including principal, interest, taxes, and insurance. Homeowners are encouraged to apply early as funding is limited.

The City of Concord received funds through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The Emergency Mortgage Assistance Payment Program is available through this federal funding. The program provides financial assistance to low to moderate income residents living within the City of Concord who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

To be eligible, homeowners must:

Live in the home as their primary residence.

Reside in a home that is located within the City of Concord.

Have a household income equal to or less than 80% Area Median Income (AMI) at time of application.

Have made consistent mortgage payments prior to the COVID-19 hardship.

Have a COVID-19 related loss of income or other qualifying criteria, such as: Reduction of work hours Job loss or furlough COVID-19 illness of self or immediate family member



To apply for the Emergency Mortgage Payment Assistance Program, eligible Concord homeowners should email appointment@prosperitycdc.org for an application or call Prosperity Unlimited at (704) 933-7405. Applications will be accepted until funding for the program is exhausted.