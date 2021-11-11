 Skip to main content
Most highly decorated WWI American soldier receives monument
Samuel I Parker Monument

A monument was placed on Lt. Colonel Samuel I Parker's grave Thursday in honor of Veterans Day. Parker was a recipient of several awards during his time in service, including the Medal of Honor. 

The most highly decorated American World War I soldier was buried in Oakwood Cemetery in 1975 with a small marker that barely noted his time in service. 

This Veterans Day, American Legion Post 51 unveiled a monument to mark Lieutenant Colonel Samuel I. "SI" Parker's grave and note his awards and how he got them. 

The Legion annually puts American flags on all veterans' graves in Oakwood Cemetery for Veterans Day. Last year, someone in the group noticed Parker's plot and decided to do some research.

Admittedly, his grave had been overlooked in the past simply because it was so plain, Legion Rider Chairman Jack Ward. But the Legion uncovered that the Concord cemetery was the final resting place of a highly decorated hero.  

Ward said that once the Legion Riders heard about Parker, they immediately wanted to help. They spent months collecting funds for the monument and also worked with the City of Concord to find out what steps they needed to take in order make it a reality. The city also contributed to the funds.

"We said we have a Medal of Honor recipient," Ward said of the riders' enthusiasm. "We have got to make something happen."

Samuel Iredell Parker

Sam Parker became the most highly decorated American soldier in World War I.

Parker was born in Monroe in 1891 and went to college at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. While he did receive his degree it was briefly disrupted when he was called to service in 1917 when the Unites States entered the war.

He was later given the Congressional Medal of Honor on 1936 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt for his service. But that was just one in a long list of his commendations. Parker also received the Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, along with his Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, among others.

The Legion worked with Parker's family as well to not only get permission to place the monument but to get to know him. 

Ed and Sam Moss were Parker's grandchildren and were present at the unveiling Thursday. 

Ed said he was grateful to the Legion for their work on the monument.

"It is all about the American Legion and the Riders," Ed said. "They were the ones who wanted to do this. It is wonderful to see veterans pulling together and wanting to honor others."

Ed did admit that, if Parker were alive to see the monument, he may have been a bit shy about the praise.

"My grandfather would have been somewhat embarrassed by this because, like so many great soldiers that served their country, he came back and he moved on," Ed said. "He was a leader. He was very dedicated to this country, to Concord and to the community."

Parker and his wife retired to Concord in their later years, and Sam Moss said he and his brother shared several vacations in the city with their grandparents. 

Parker did share war stories with his grandchildren when asked and even taught them a few songs soldiers sang in both world wars. But Sam Moss said he remembered Parker as a loving and funny grandfather.  

"He had this acre plot of land where he grew these really hot peppers, and he used to say only the pure in heart could eat them," Sam joked "So I could never get one of them down. He was a wonderful man and a great tease."

Parker went into the U.S. Army reserves following his time in the first World War, but he was later called back to serve during World War II. He served over 20 years in his combined years in active duty and in the reserves. 

