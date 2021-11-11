Most highly decorated WWI American soldier receives monument

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He was later given the Congressional Medal of Honor on 1936 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt for his service. But that was just one in a long list of his commendations. Parker also received the Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, along with his Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, among others.

The Legion worked with Parker's family as well to not only get permission to place the monument but to get to know him.

Ed and Sam Moss were Parker's grandchildren and were present at the unveiling Thursday.

Ed said he was grateful to the Legion for their work on the monument.

"It is all about the American Legion and the Riders," Ed said. "They were the ones who wanted to do this. It is wonderful to see veterans pulling together and wanting to honor others."

Ed did admit that, if Parker were alive to see the monument, he may have been a bit shy about the praise.

"My grandfather would have been somewhat embarrassed by this because, like so many great soldiers that served their country, he came back and he moved on," Ed said. "He was a leader. He was very dedicated to this country, to Concord and to the community."