 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mt. Pleasant prepares for Christmas events
0 Comments
top story

Mt. Pleasant prepares for Christmas events

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mount Pleaant Coach Mike Johns

Mount Pleasant Tigers head coach Mike Johns, center, goes over video with his team during at game at Shelby. Johns is retiring after 23 years of coaching the Tigers. He will be Grand Marshal of the Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade.

 Brian Westerholt

The Town of Mount Pleasant will ring in this Christmas Season with several free and family-friendly events.

Small Business Saturday in Mount Pleasant will be Saturday, Nov. 27. There will be live music from folk duo Tom Eure & Amelia Osborne on the Café’ Lentz patio from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Pleasant Memories Sweets & Treats’ food truck will be in the square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Numerous Mount Pleasant businesses that are located outside of the square will have booths set up in downtown for shoppers. There will also be a raffle with prizes from local businesses.

The Town of Mount Pleasant Annual Tree Lighting is set for Friday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.

This event will be in person and will be streamed from the Town of Mt. Pleasant’s Facebook page. Free hot chocolate and cookies starting at 5:30 p.m.

Pleasant Life merchandise will be available for purchase.

The Mount Pleasant Annual Christmas Parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 The parade starts at 1507 Pinto Place (N.C. 73 East) and travels up East Franklin Street toward the town square, turns right on North Main Street and proceeds up North Main Street, crossing over Hwy 49 and ends at North Drive.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Registration is required to participate. Contact events at 704-436-0383 for a registration form.

Parade Grand Marshal is retiring Mt. Pleasant High School football Coach Mike Johns, who led the Tigers for 23 years.

“Christmas at the Museum” follows the Christmas parade at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Museum, 1145 N. College Street Come visit with Santa; tour the museum; find that special Christmas gift at the Christmas Market on the museum main street lawn; enjoy delicious donuts from “Lil Donut Express; and listen to the sounds of the season from a performance by the Mount Pleasant High School Marching Band.

The town’s annual Decorating Contest is set for Thursday, Dec. 9, and Friday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. Mount Pleasant has some of the most festive, creative, and traditionally decorated houses and businesses who enter the annual Christmas Decorating Contest.

There will be two nights of judging.The contest is free and open to all residents and business within the town limits. Registration is required to participate. Deadline for entering is Noon, on Monday, Dec. 6. Addresses of participating houses and businesses will be posted so families can drive around town and take in the sights of the holidays.

First, Second, and Third place prizes for residents and business will be awarded, and the winners will be recognized at the Town Board Meeting on Dec. 13, presented with a sign to display in their yard or business, and winners announced on the Town’s social media sites.

Check the Pleasant Life Facebook page for other local events during the holiday season.

Pleasant Life

The Mount Pleasant Facebook page Pleasant Life promotes events, businesses and things that affect the people of Mount Pleasant and eastern Cabarrus.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

First Lady receives the official WH Christmas tree

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year
Local News

Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year

  • Updated

 "Personally, the things that get me excited are being able to see that influence. Test scores are great, but they are not what we are here for. I am not going to see a kid in 20 years and say, 'Remember when you had a really good grade on that state test?' It is not going to happen," said Principal of the year Dr. Adam Auerbach.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts