Mt. Pleasant prepares for Christmas events

The Town of Mount Pleasant will ring in this Christmas Season with several free and family-friendly events.
Small Business Saturday in Mount Pleasant will be Saturday, Nov. 27. There will be live music from folk duo Tom Eure & Amelia Osborne on the Café’ Lentz patio from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
Pleasant Memories Sweets & Treats’ food truck will be in the square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Numerous Mount Pleasant businesses that are located outside of the square will have booths set up in downtown for shoppers. There will also be a raffle with prizes from local businesses.
The Town of Mount Pleasant Annual Tree Lighting is set for Friday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.
This event will be in person and will be streamed from the Town of Mt. Pleasant’s Facebook page. Free hot chocolate and cookies starting at 5:30 p.m.
Pleasant Life merchandise will be available for purchase.
The Mount Pleasant Annual Christmas Parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 The parade starts at 1507 Pinto Place (N.C. 73 East) and travels up East Franklin Street toward the town square, turns right on North Main Street and proceeds up North Main Street, crossing over Hwy 49 and ends at North Drive.
Registration is required to participate. Contact events at 704-436-0383 for a registration form.
Parade Grand Marshal is retiring Mt. Pleasant High School football Coach Mike Johns, who led the Tigers for 23 years.
“Christmas at the Museum” follows the Christmas parade at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Museum, 1145 N. College Street Come visit with Santa; tour the museum; find that special Christmas gift at the Christmas Market on the museum main street lawn; enjoy delicious donuts from “Lil Donut Express; and listen to the sounds of the season from a performance by the Mount Pleasant High School Marching Band.
The town’s annual Decorating Contest is set for Thursday, Dec. 9, and Friday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. Mount Pleasant has some of the most festive, creative, and traditionally decorated houses and businesses who enter the annual Christmas Decorating Contest.
There will be two nights of judging.The contest is free and open to all residents and business within the town limits. Registration is required to participate. Deadline for entering is Noon, on Monday, Dec. 6. Addresses of participating houses and businesses will be posted so families can drive around town and take in the sights of the holidays.
First, Second, and Third place prizes for residents and business will be awarded, and the winners will be recognized at the Town Board Meeting on Dec. 13, presented with a sign to display in their yard or business, and winners announced on the Town’s social media sites.