Mt. Pleasant prepares for Christmas events

Parade Grand Marshal is retiring Mt. Pleasant High School football Coach Mike Johns, who led the Tigers for 23 years.

“Christmas at the Museum” follows the Christmas parade at the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Museum, 1145 N. College Street Come visit with Santa; tour the museum; find that special Christmas gift at the Christmas Market on the museum main street lawn; enjoy delicious donuts from “Lil Donut Express; and listen to the sounds of the season from a performance by the Mount Pleasant High School Marching Band.

The town’s annual Decorating Contest is set for Thursday, Dec. 9, and Friday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. Mount Pleasant has some of the most festive, creative, and traditionally decorated houses and businesses who enter the annual Christmas Decorating Contest.

There will be two nights of judging.The contest is free and open to all residents and business within the town limits. Registration is required to participate. Deadline for entering is Noon, on Monday, Dec. 6. Addresses of participating houses and businesses will be posted so families can drive around town and take in the sights of the holidays.