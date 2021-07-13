N.C. Music Hall of Fame announces inductees, October ceremonies in Kannapolis

MICHAEL MAULDIN (Murphy): He is the co-founder of the Black American Music Association as well as co-founder of the Black Music Entertainment Walk of Fame. He is also former president of the Black Music division at Columbia Records, and former senior vice president of the Columbia Record Group, entertainment executive and live event producer and CEO of Scream Nation, a concert venture with Live Nation Entertainment. He is a talent manager and father of recording artist/producer/songwriter and fellow inductee Jermaine Dupri.

THE SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS (Chapel Hill): The jazz band was formed in 1993 in Chapel Hill and reached commercial success during the swing revival during the late 1990s. The band's music is a fusion of Delta blues, gypsy jazz, swing and other styles.

TONY RICE (Reidsville): He is an award-winning guitarist, bluegrass musician, singer and composer. Rice redefined bluegrass guitar playing and left a lasting imprint on the genre.

ROBERT MOOG (Asheville): An engineering physicist and pioneer of electronic music for more than 50 years, Moog was the founder of Moog Music and the inventor of the first commercial synthesizer, the Moog synthesizer, which debuted in 1964 and revolutionized every genre of music.

Lifetime Achievement Awards