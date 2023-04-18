The North Carolina Symphony (NCS) recently announced its 2023 North Carolina Western Residency, with performances and musical outreach in a variety of settings for preschoolers, students of all ages, and residents in eight North Carolina counties.

Students in Mitchell and Lincoln counties will attend the Symphony’s flagship music education program What Makes Music, Music, which uses a range of musical repertoire to teach core musical concepts in support of the Department of Public Instruction learning priorities. In a performance designed to engage elementary school students, the musical concepts include rhythm, melody, tempo, and dynamics.

In addition, NCS musicians will perform for younger students in Cleveland, Haywood and Buncombe counties. These interactive programs: Ensembles in the Schools and PNC Grow Up Great Music Discovery combine music and literacy for preschoolers and their families. Select students will attend master classes in Lincoln, Rutherford, and Cabarrus counties, during which NCS musicians will coach middle and high schoolers on technique and musicianship.

Community concerts

Free “Concerts in Your Community” featuring light classical favorites will bring the joy of live orchestral music to residents in Macon, Cleveland, and Cabarrus counties. The program includes popular classical music by Mozart, Copland, Richard Rodgers, and others.

Free tickets are available to the public for “Concerts in Your Community” taking place at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin on Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30pm, Malcolm Brown Auditorium at Shelby High School in Shelby on Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m., and Jay M. Robinson High School in Concord on Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. The PNC Grow Up Great Music Discovery program at Haywood County Library in Canton on Thursday, April 20, at 11 a.m. is also free for registered attendees.

The North Carolina Symphony’s 2023 Western Residency is presented in partnership with the State of North Carolina and the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. NCS’s statewide music education programs are sponsored by the State of North Carolina, Lead Education Sustainers Truist and the John William Pope Foundation, with generous support from many companies, foundations, and individual donors across the state.

The Symphony’s 2022/23 Music Education Concerts are supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The Music Discovery programs in Canton and Asheville are part of PNC Grow Up Great. The Symphony’s programs in Cleveland County on April 20th are supported by the Dover Foundation, with the Bailey Endowment providing additional support for the “Ensembles in the Schools” program and the Albemarle Foundation also supporting the “Concert in Your Community.”

This Week! (April 17 – 23)

Friday Crafternoon - Earth Day Style – Friday, April 21, 3 – 5 p.m. Join us to make DIY seed bombs and brainstorm ways you can pledge to be good to the Earth! Ages 6+; No Registration Required; Free; 8556 Cook Street, Mt. Pleasant. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/friday-crafternoon-earth-day-style-mtp/

Youth Art Month: Arts Festival and Awards – Friday, April 21, 5 – 8 p.m. Come Join Us! Cabarrus County Schools Arts Festival showcasing visual and performing arts. The public is invited to visit and view the extraordinary work of our talented students. Join us for an evening of fantastic performances, food, and fun! Free Event; All Ages; No Registration Required; Gibson Mill Market, 305 McGill Avenue Northwest, Concord. For more information, visit https://www.cabarrus.k12.nc.us/Page/85976#calendar165520/20230406/event/633500.

North Carolina Symphony – Friday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. Hear your favorite light classics performed by your North Carolina Symphony-with music by Mozart, Copland, Richard Rodgers, and more! All Ages; Free; Tickets Required; Located at Jay M. Robinson High School, 300 Pitts School Road SW, Concord. For more information, visit https://www.ncsymphony.org/events/566/concerts-in-your-community/#concord-2023-04-21-1930 or call the Symphony Box Office at 877.627.6724 for your FREE tickets.

Stitch & Knit: Spring Felt Friends – Saturday, April 22, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us in creating stuffed felt Animal! Materials and instructions will be provided. Supplies are limited. Ages 11+; Free; Registration Required; 27 Union Street North, Concord. To register, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/stitch-knit-spring-felt-friends-con/ or for more information, email ajcornett@cabarruscounty.us

Polymer Earrings – Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. – noon. Come Learn how to use polymer clay to make a beautiful pair of earrings for yourself or a loved one! Ages 13+; Registration Required; Free; Programming Room, 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E, Midland. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/polymer-earrings-mid/.

The Steel Wheels - Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m. The Steel Wheels have enthralled audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music. Based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, this dynamic band marries old-time musical traditions with their own innovative sound. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $37.50; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-steel-wheels.

Next Week! (April 24 –30)

4H Talent Show – Thursday. April 27, 6 – 8 p.m. Got the performing bug? Love to show your talents? Here’s your chance! Show everyone how “4-H Entertains!” Talent Show will take place at our County Council Meeting on April 27th at 6 p.m. at the Cabarrus Arts Council, Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Register in NC 4-H Online by April 20th. Please submit your registration form to the Office by April 20th. For Registration and more information, visit https://cabarrus.ces.ncsu.edu/local-competition/.

Expressive Arts Showcase – Wednesday, April 26-29. Show your creative side – enter an item (or a dozen) into our Expressive Arts Contest. With over 25 categories, there is something for everyone. Entries are due on or before the County Council meeting on March 22 at the 4-H office or at the County Council meeting at the Extension Office. Ages 5-18 as of January 1, 2023. This is a great way to prepare items to be entered in the fair. You must Register in https://v2.4honline.com/#/user/sign-in. Items will be showcased with awards at Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. For more information, visit https://cabarrus.ces.ncsu.edu/local-competition/.

Feel Good Fest – Saturday, April 29, 2 - 10 p.m. Come out to Greenlife Family Farms in Concord for a family friendly 8-hour fest and heighten your senses with polished music, impressive art, real butterfly interactions, brilliant fire performances, and more! Located at Greenlife Family Farms; 281 Odell School Road, Concord. Tickets purchased online; Adult supervision required; for more info, contact Justin Ervin at justinervin@habitualroots.com; (336) 971-1719 or visit https://allevents.in/concord/feel-good-fest-nc/10000492729255467

Stories Under the Stars: Children’s Theatre of Charlotte presents “A Sick Day for Amos McGee” – Saturday, April 29, 7 – 8 p.m. In this heart-warming story, zookeeper Amos McGee knows friends can come in all sorts of species. Every day, Amos visits his animal friends at the zoo, running races with the tortoise, caring for a particularly shy penguin, and reading stories to an owl. One day, Amos is too sick to visit his zoo friends, but, fortunately, the animals know just what to do. For All Ages: No Registration Required; 850 Mountain Street, Meeting Room. For more information, visit https://cabarrus-cep.bc.sirsidynix.net/event/stories-under-the-stars-childrens-theatre-of-charlotte-presents-a-sick-day-for-amos-mcgee-kan/

Upcoming

Art Guild Spring Show Call to Artists – Friday, May 5, 1 – 3 p.m. & Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. – Noon. Members and non-members (from the Cabarrus and surrounding counties) are invited to participate. Do you create 2D art? 3D art? We are welcoming you to this Judged event! All pieces submitted will be judged for two sets of awards and must meet the submission guidelines. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios 223 Crowell Street, Concord (Use main entrance on Crowell Street). Details and prospectus can be found at cabarrusartguild.org.

Cabarrus Art Guild Annual Spring Judged Art Show Reception - Sunday , May 7, 2 pm. Come help us celebrate local artists and announce the ribbon winners for the event. Some light snacks and beverages will be served. For all Ages; No Registration; Free Event; 223 Crowell Street Concord (Use main entrance on Crowell Street), ClearWater Arts Center & Studios. For more information, visit cabarrusartguild.org.

Art on the Go Midland Library – Tuesday, May 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. To register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/art-on-the-go-mid-3/

Alex Cuba - Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. Winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album, Alex Cuba is a singer-songwriter who is not tied to tradition. His sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs relinquish conventional stereotypes that exemplify much of the Latin music landscape. .Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $37.50/; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/alex-cuba.

Art Lab - Wednesday, May 31, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, June 10, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company; AWoU Partner: the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab - Wednesday, June 28, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).