ALBEMARLE – The N.C. Department of Transportation held its annual Equipment Operator Training Conference at the Stanly County Agri-Civic Center in Albemarle on April 18, giving employees an opportunity to take part in a friendly competition of skill and accuracy.

Employees from Division 10 - Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Stanly, and Union counties - maneuvered heavy equipment through several obstacle courses requiring precision, such as safely parallel parking a dump truck, or using the bucket of a backhoe to accurately drop a golf ball into cylinders of various sizes.

The overall goals of the conference include helping NCDOT employees advance their skills with emphasis on safety when operating these machines. The competition also fosters team spirit, recognizing employees who excel at their jobs.

The winners from each event will represent Division 10 at the statewide conference in Raleigh June 20-21:

Lowboy Truck Exercise: Chris Turner, Anson Maintenance

Single Axle Truck Exercise: Tommy Staton, Anson Maintenance

Motor Grader Truck Exercise: Travis Roberts, Stanly Maintenance

Tractor- Mower Exercise: Chris Edwards, Stanly Maintenance

Backhoe Exercise: Cody Stegall, Cabarrus Maintenance

Tandem Axle Truck Exercise: Will Davidson, Union Bridge

Boom Truck Exercise: Will Davidson, Union Bridge