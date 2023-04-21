ALBEMARLE – The N.C. Department of Transportation held its annual Equipment Operator Training Conference at the Stanly County Agri-Civic Center in Albemarle on April 18, giving employees an opportunity to take part in a friendly competition of skill and accuracy.
Employees from Division 10 - Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Stanly, and Union counties - maneuvered heavy equipment through several obstacle courses requiring precision, such as safely parallel parking a dump truck, or using the bucket of a backhoe to accurately drop a golf ball into cylinders of various sizes.
The overall goals of the conference include helping NCDOT employees advance their skills with emphasis on safety when operating these machines. The competition also fosters team spirit, recognizing employees who excel at their jobs.
The winners from each event will represent Division 10 at the statewide conference in Raleigh June 20-21:
Lowboy Truck Exercise: Chris Turner, Anson Maintenance
Single Axle Truck Exercise: Tommy Staton, Anson Maintenance
Motor Grader Truck Exercise: Travis Roberts, Stanly Maintenance
Tractor- Mower Exercise: Chris Edwards, Stanly Maintenance
Backhoe Exercise: Cody Stegall, Cabarrus Maintenance
Tandem Axle Truck Exercise: Will Davidson, Union Bridge
Boom Truck Exercise: Will Davidson, Union Bridge