featured top story

NCDOT: Roundabout proposed for Roberta and Cochran roads

Project area

The roundabout would be at the intersection of Roberta Road and Cochran Road.

 From NCDOT

CONCORD— N.C. Department of Transportation officials invite the public to submit questions and comments regarding proposed improvements to the intersection of Roberta Road and Cochran Road in Cabarrus County.

A project website has been developed with helpful information including the project schedule, an area map, scope of the project, and more. The public is welcome to submit comments through June 10. There will be no virtual presentation. The

NCDOT proposes to install a roundabout at the intersection this summer to improve safety and reduce congestion for drivers. Traffic will be detoured during construction. Visit https://publicinput.com/RobertaRdandCochranRd-Concord to learn more about how roundabouts function, and to leave your comments about the project.

Funding

Comments may be submitted via email to RobertaRdandCochranRd-Concord@PublicInput.com or by calling 512-580-8850 and entering project code 1995. Written comments may be submitted by mail to Division Project Manager Donald Harward, 716 W. Main Street, Albemarle, NC 28001.

